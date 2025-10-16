3 Replacements for Dean Ambrose if Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reform The Shield in WWE

Since The Vision has kicked their leader, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, from the crew on the post-Crown Jewel edition of Monday Night RAW, fans and pundits have been suggesting that The Visionary might turn babyface and could revive "The Shield."

Hypothetically, if Rollins even manages to get on the same page with his original partner, Roman Reigns, they would still need Dean Ambrose's (aka Jon Moxley) replacement, since the latter is currently not signed to WWE and under contract with AEW until 2027, making his return impossible.

In this article, we look at three replacements for Dean Ambrose if The Shield gets revived.

#1. CM Punk

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been involved in a fierce rivalry for a long time. However, despite their hatred, after the flagship show went off the air, viral clips showed how The Best in the World rushed in to save the ambushed Seth, wielding a steel chair.

This subtly suggests that Punk and The Visionary could shake hands to take on the common foes. Also, The Best in the World has a real-life history with The Shield, and some rumors suggest that the idea of the stable was his own. Therefore, he could be a perfect replacement for Moxley.

#2. Cody Rhodes

The Shield, as a faction, was about equality, stars who came together to shine, with no one ahead of another. Now that both Seth and Roman are megastars, the promotion needs a star who can match their star power.

The American Nightmare is one of the top stars on the current roster who could realistically go toe-to-toe with Rollins and Reigns. Cody Rhodes has already teamed with the OTC at WWE Bad Blood 2024, and the star taking Ambrose's place in The Shield could become a reality.

#1. Former WWE Champion Jey Uso

Ex-World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has been promoted as a singles star over the past year, and fans have embraced him as a top babyface, with his popularity reaching new heights each week.

The OTC has been pushing the Main Event Jey to make a name for himself and also sees him as a potential successor; therefore, Reigns might include him as the third member of The Shield if it gets rebooted.

It will be interesting to see what plans World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for The Visionary and whether the company intends to revive "The Shield."

