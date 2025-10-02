3 Replacements for Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Oct 02, 2025 02:05 GMT
Jade Cargill suffered injury on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jade Cargill suffered injury on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill's head was busted open in a Women's Title Triple Threat match. The incident happened during the final moments when Nia Jax smashed her head into the steel steps.

Ad

The latest report from Mike Johnson, PWInsider Elite, confirmed that the former AEW star needed stitches to close the large gash she sustained. Additionally, it was revealed that Cargill is expected to return to in-ring action in a few weeks.

In this article, we will be looking at three potential replacements for Jade on Friday Night SmackDown until she returns.

#3. Bianca Belair

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One of the names on this list is Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has been on hiatus from the squared circle for a long time. She was last seen in a match at WrestleMania 41, and since then, she has yet to make her return.

In the absence of The Storm, WWE needs a strong name in the women's division, and Belair seems like a perfect choice. Even the former Women's Champion has a history of alliance with Cargill. So, she could make a comeback on the blue brand and start a feud with Nia Jax for her actions against the 33-year-old star.

Ad

#2. Karmen Petrovic might join WWE SmackDown

Karmen Petrovic is currently part of NXT, but with Jade Cargill's week-long absence, WWE could move her to the main roster when she could officially join SmackDown. Already, many fans are behind the idea of Karmen getting pushed in the Stamford-based promotion.

Also, if WWE decides to bring her to the blue brand, she can join forces with Chelsea Green and become the newest member of the Secret Hervice. This makes even more sense since Green's partner, Piper Niven, is already dealing with a serious injury.

Ad

#1. Nikki Bella

Ad

Nikki Bella is another potential replacement for Jade Cargill on the blue brand. Currently, The Fearless One is part of Monday Night RAW but hasn't been involved in any storyline. Recently, Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton shared her thoughts about facing Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 42 and liked the idea of this match.

So, the Stamford-based promotion can bring Nikki to the Friday Night Show and start a full-fledged feud between Stratton and Bella. This could even become a great rivalry for the Women's Title holder, elevating her status in the company.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications