3 Replacements for Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill's head was busted open in a Women's Title Triple Threat match. The incident happened during the final moments when Nia Jax smashed her head into the steel steps.The latest report from Mike Johnson, PWInsider Elite, confirmed that the former AEW star needed stitches to close the large gash she sustained. Additionally, it was revealed that Cargill is expected to return to in-ring action in a few weeks.In this article, we will be looking at three potential replacements for Jade on Friday Night SmackDown until she returns.#3. Bianca BelairThe word making the rounds at Raw this past Monday is that Jade Cargill only needed stitches to close the huge gash she suffered on Smackdown and did not require plastic surgery. The hope internally is that Cargill could be cleared within a few weeks to return to action.One of the names on this list is Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has been on hiatus from the squared circle for a long time. She was last seen in a match at WrestleMania 41, and since then, she has yet to make her return. In the absence of The Storm, WWE needs a strong name in the women's division, and Belair seems like a perfect choice. Even the former Women's Champion has a history of alliance with Cargill. So, she could make a comeback on the blue brand and start a feud with Nia Jax for her actions against the 33-year-old star.#2. Karmen Petrovic might join WWE SmackDownKarmen Petrovic is currently part of NXT, but with Jade Cargill's week-long absence, WWE could move her to the main roster when she could officially join SmackDown. Already, many fans are behind the idea of Karmen getting pushed in the Stamford-based promotion.Also, if WWE decides to bring her to the blue brand, she can join forces with Chelsea Green and become the newest member of the Secret Hervice. This makes even more sense since Green's partner, Piper Niven, is already dealing with a serious injury.#1. Nikki Bella View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Bella is another potential replacement for Jade Cargill on the blue brand. Currently, The Fearless One is part of Monday Night RAW but hasn't been involved in any storyline. Recently, Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton shared her thoughts about facing Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 42 and liked the idea of this match. So, the Stamford-based promotion can bring Nikki to the Friday Night Show and start a full-fledged feud between Stratton and Bella. This could even become a great rivalry for the Women's Title holder, elevating her status in the company.