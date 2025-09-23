3 Replacements for Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown

The name of Piper Niven is the talk of the town among the WWE Universe after a report surfaced about her health. The 34-year-old star has been absent from in-ring competition since last month. The reason for her hiatus was the undisclosed injury.Meanwhile, the latest report provided a major update on Piper Niven's career. It was revealed that she is dealing with a career-altering injury and that her injury is serious. In this article, we will look at three replacements for the former Women's Tag Team Champion on SmackDown.#3. Ethan PageEthan Page is currently part of the NXT brand and holds the NXT North American Championship. Over the past few months, there have been multiple speculations about Ethan receiving a main roster call-up, but it has not yet happened.Ethan also has a great history with Chelsea Green, as they teamed up at WWE Heatwave 2025 and defeated Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a mixed tag match. It's important to note that Chelsea and Piper were working together on the blue brand.In her absence, Ethan Page might make his main roster debut and join forces with Green on Friday Night SmackDown. Even in a conversation with USA Today, Chelsea pushed for Ethan's main roster debut as part of Secret Hervice. She also believes that it will make her faction a 'perfect unit.'#2. WWE star Bianca BelairBianca Belair is another name on the list who could potentially replace Piper Niven on SmackDown. The EST of WWE is very popular among fans, but she has not competed since WrestleMania 41.A return of Belair will introduce major storylines and has the potential to replace the former Women's Tag Team Champion on the blue brand.#1. Karmen PetrovicTryson campbell @TheeBulletKingLINKKarmen Petrovic❤️Karmen Petrovic is currently performing on WWE NXT and Evolve and never fails to impress the audience. Many fans already support her and want her to be pushed to the top. Karmen and Chelsea Green share one similarity: both stars are Canadian.So, in the absence of Piper Niven, Chelsea Green might bring her fellow Canadian, Karmen Petrovic, to SmackDown and team up with her. Karmen's arrival on the blue brand could also serve as a strategic move for WWE to push in the women's division.Further, she can share the ring with names like Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and others on the Friday Night Show.