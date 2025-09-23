  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 3 Replacements for Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown

3 Replacements for Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Sep 23, 2025 01:23 GMT
Piper Niven is suffering from a serious injury. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Piper Niven is suffering a serious injury. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The name of Piper Niven is the talk of the town among the WWE Universe after a report surfaced about her health. The 34-year-old star has been absent from in-ring competition since last month. The reason for her hiatus was the undisclosed injury.

Ad

Meanwhile, the latest report provided a major update on Piper Niven's career. It was revealed that she is dealing with a career-altering injury and that her injury is serious. In this article, we will look at three replacements for the former Women's Tag Team Champion on SmackDown.

#3. Ethan Page

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ethan Page is currently part of the NXT brand and holds the NXT North American Championship. Over the past few months, there have been multiple speculations about Ethan receiving a main roster call-up, but it has not yet happened.

Ethan also has a great history with Chelsea Green, as they teamed up at WWE Heatwave 2025 and defeated Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a mixed tag match. It's important to note that Chelsea and Piper were working together on the blue brand.

Ad

In her absence, Ethan Page might make his main roster debut and join forces with Green on Friday Night SmackDown. Even in a conversation with USA Today, Chelsea pushed for Ethan's main roster debut as part of Secret Hervice. She also believes that it will make her faction a 'perfect unit.'

#2. WWE star Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is another name on the list who could potentially replace Piper Niven on SmackDown. The EST of WWE is very popular among fans, but she has not competed since WrestleMania 41.

Ad

A return of Belair will introduce major storylines and has the potential to replace the former Women's Tag Team Champion on the blue brand.

#1. Karmen Petrovic

Ad

Karmen Petrovic is currently performing on WWE NXT and Evolve and never fails to impress the audience. Many fans already support her and want her to be pushed to the top. Karmen and Chelsea Green share one similarity: both stars are Canadian.

So, in the absence of Piper Niven, Chelsea Green might bring her fellow Canadian, Karmen Petrovic, to SmackDown and team up with her. Karmen's arrival on the blue brand could also serve as a strategic move for WWE to push in the women's division.

Further, she can share the ring with names like Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and others on the Friday Night Show.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications