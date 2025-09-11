  • home icon
Chelsea Green hoping WWE star stays with The Green Regime; latest addition possibly confirmed

By JP David
Modified Sep 11, 2025 12:34 GMT
The Green Regime. (Photo: WWE.com)
The Green Regime (Photo: WWE.com)

Despite not being the Women's United States Champion anymore, Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice are still creating havoc on SmackDown and NXT. Green even teased the possibility of adding a new member to The Green Regime. The name being discussed is Ethan Page.

After winning the Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVII last December, Green made Piper Niven her Secret Hervice before Alba Fyre joined in March. The trio has been making things hell for the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, since after SummerSlam.

The Green Regime has also made its presence felt on NXT, with Chelsea Green teaming up with Ethan Page to take on Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights. Green told Jordan Mendoza of USA Today that she's hoping to bring All Ego to the main roster as part of her group.

"[Page] absolutely deserves everything in wrestling that he's ever got, and now I feel like it's my job to make sure the main roster sees him as a main roster talent. I also hope that he stays with us. I think that we've learned so much from him. He's learned so much from us, and we have just made kind of the perfect unit."
With The Vision adding Becky Lynch, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE approves The Green Regime having Ethan Page in its ranks. Page has chemistry with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. All Ego and Green being Canadians also generates enough heat to be successful on the main roster.

Chelsea Green happy with her position in WWE

Despite being a comedy act for the majority of her second tenure in WWE, Chelsea Green is happy with her position in company. Green told Jordan Mendoza of USA Today that she has found the right character and made it work while also being regularly booked to appear on television.

"I feel so blessed that finally, after 11 years in wrestling, I'm doing exactly what I want to do. I'm finally in this amazing position where I'm creatively fulfilled and I'm on TV every single week working for the dream company," Green said.

Green received a major push late last year when she became the first-ever Women's United States Champion.

Edited by JP David
