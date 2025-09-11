Chelsea Green is on a mission: Triple H set to be proven wrong?

By JP David
Published Sep 11, 2025 11:00 GMT
Triple H and Chelsea Green (Photo via: @tripleh on IG)

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has given herself a mission heading into the final quarter of the year. Green wants to prove Triple H and the company's top brass wrong about her and other WWE stars like her.

Based on the reactions she has been receiving, the leader of The Green Regime has remained popular with fans despite being a heel. Green is also a comedic wrestler, but she has her own goals to succeed despite how she's being portrayed on WWE television.

Speaking to Jordan Mendoza of USA Today, Chelsea Green revealed her career goals in WWE. She wants to remain a comedic character who also becomes a top star for the company.

"I want to prove to the writers and Triple H and the viewers that, 'Hey, a little comedy girly can also make it as a top dog,'" Green said. (H/T: USA Today)

Chelsea Green received a push late last year when she became the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She had a memorable reign, though she wasn't a part of the WrestleMania 40 card. Green later dropped the title to Zelina Vega on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40.

Chelsea Green describes her perspective on being a WWE Superstar

While being a pro wrestler is hard, the main goal for many aspirants is to become a WWE Superstar someday. Some might want to disassociate with the entertainment aspect of the business, but it's all about making money and getting the business to thrive.

In the same interview with USA Today, Chelsea Green had an interesting perspective to describe WWE Superstars. Green didn't use "performer" or "competitors" but "narcissists."

"At the end of the day, we're all narcissists. We're going out there in our underwear, wearing fake tanner, hoping that people love us, hoping that they are invested in what we do," Green said. (H/T: USA Today)

Green has embraced her role as a comedic wrestler, but she also has goals to become successful. She might not win every match or title, but she's always on television on a regular basis. She's also constantly getting cheered despite being a heel, so she's doing something right.

