Chelsea Green's team gets new WWE name

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green's team recently got a brand new name. It was confirmed on the Heatwave Premium Live Event.Tonight, on NXT Heatwave, Chelsea Green teamed up with North American Champion Ethan Page to lock horns with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a Mixed-Gender Tag Team Match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.In the last stages of the match, the tide turned in Green's team's favor after Alba Fyre interfered to take Steele out while the referee was distracted. The Hot Mess then hit the Unpretty-Her on her opponent to win the match.Meanwhile, ahead of their bout, WWE played a vignette of Ethan Page and Chelsea Green. In the clip, the narrator highlighted that Green's team with Page received a new name, the Canadian Standard of Excellence. This video was also uploaded on Ethan's X/Twitter account before the show.Check out the video below:Chelsea Green has got &quot;the bulletproof label&quot; in WWE, believes Vince RussoDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed Chelsea Green had the bulletproof label as she can get herself over with the fans, no matter what the Triple H-led creative team asks her to do.Russo added that he believed this should be a blessing for Green, but it is coming at the expense of her poor booking in the company.&quot;You know what it is? She got the bulletproof label, man. She got the bulletproof label. No matter what you do to Chelsea, she’s gonna get herself over. That’s a curse, man. It should be a blessing.&quot;It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Chelsea Green's and Ethan Page's team's future.