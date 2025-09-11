  • home icon
  • Chelsea Green says she's "disgusted" after top star shockingly returns to WWE after 4 years 

Chelsea Green says she's "disgusted" after top star shockingly returns to WWE after 4 years 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 11, 2025 05:45 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel)

The Green Regime leader, Chelsea Green, has expressed her utter displeasure over seeing a popular star suddenly returning to WWE after 4 years. The latest episode of NXT witnessed an unannounced appearance by Tyler Breeze, and Green has made it known that she's not happy to see him back on TV.

Breeze was released from WWE in June 2021 and has since then competed on the indie circuit. Though he's been open about his willingness to return to the global juggernaut, there was no sign of the company having any talks with him. This is why the 37-year-old star's return on this week's episode of NXT, where he set up a match with Ethan Page, has come as a pleasant surprise for his fans.

However, Chelsea Green, whose pairing with Page on NXT TV has been a hit with fans, seems to be among those who aren't too happy to see Tyler Breeze back. The SmackDown star dropped a blunt comment on WWE's Instagram video showing Breeze's return on Tuesday night. Check it out below:

"Im disgusted," she wrote.
Screengrab of Chelsea's comment

Vince Russo is not happy with Chelsea Green's booking in WWE

It's no secret that Green has quietly become the MVP of the women's division with her character work and comedic timing. On a recent Legion of RAW, Vince Russo called out Triple H for not giving Chelsea Green a consistent push, saying she has lost considerable momentum since losing the Women's US Title.

"A lot of the third episode revolved around Chelsea Green. And Triple H says in this episode of Unreal, 'Chelsea Green winning the US Title is going to take her to the next level.' Has it taken her to the next level? Absolutely not. It's hysterical with Triple H. Does he not understand? You put that out, and then you got people watching this and saying Chelsea Green has gone down from the time she won the US Title. So who is that on, Hunter? That's on Chelsea Green?" Russo said.

Of late, Green has been feuding with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, and it remains to be seen if WWE has anything big planned for her.

