Triple H gets exposed for failing to elevate popular WWE star, ex-writer questions, "Who is that on, Hunter?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Triple H's failure to make use of top talent on the roster. He was referring to WWE's Unreal series on Netflix and spoke about Chelsea Green's run.

WWE pushed Green to the top, and she became the inaugural United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024. However, she had a dismal title run, losing the gold to Zelina Vega a few months later.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Chelsea Green was the focus of the third episode of Unreal. He noted that Triple H said during the episode that winning the Women's United States Championship would push Green to the next level. The veteran writer felt, on the contrary, that Chelsea had slid down the roster after her title run. Vince felt the creative would blame the superstar for not utilizing their opportunity when, in fact, it was bad booking on the part of the creative team.

"A lot of the third episode revolved around Chelsea Green. And Triple H says in this episode of Unreal, 'Chelsea Green winning the US Title is going to take her to the next level.' Has it taken her to the next level? Absolutely not. It's hysterical with Triple H. Does he not understand? You put that out, and then you got people watching this and saying Chelsea Green has gone down from the time she won the US Title. So who is that on, Hunter? That's on Chelsea Green?" Russo said.

Green and the Secret Hervice are currently in a feud with the Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. During her last two televised matches, Chelsea Green lost to Flair and then Bliss in successive weeks.

