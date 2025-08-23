Chelsea Green Breaks Silence After Controversial Move on SmackDown

Chelsea Green was involved in a controversial moment on SmackDown. She has now broken her silence following the moment.
On the August 8 episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair hosted an in-ring birthday celebration for Alexa Bliss. They were interrupted by Chelsea Green, which led to an impromptu match between the former Women's United States Champion and Flair. Flair won the match by slamming Green on the birthday cake and pinning her. Since then, Chelsea and the Secret Hervice have been out for revenge.
Last week on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss faced off against Piper Niven in a singles match and won. Following the match, Bliss and Flair were brutally attacked. Hence, Bliss wasn't in Flair's corner this week when she faced Piper Niven. During the match, The Queen went for her signature Figure Eight lock when Alba Fyre distracted the referee, allowing Chelsea to gouge Charlotte's eyes. This allowed Piper to pick up the win. Now, the former Women's United States Champion has broken her silence following this controversial moment.
"we did what had to be done…#SmackDown"
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!
Check out her tweet here:
Vince Russo Comments on Chelsea Green's Status in the Company
Chelsea Green has proven herself to be one of the most entertaining acts in the company. Despite being involved in many embarrassing moments over the years, Green has always managed to get herself over and is one of the most popular women in the sports entertainment juggernaut.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Chelsea has the ability to get over no matter what situation she is placed in, which is a curse.
"You know what it is? She got the bulletproof label, man. She got the bulletproof label. No matter what you do to Chelsea, she’s gonna get herself over. That’s a curse, man. It should be a blessing." [From 1:11:22 onwards]
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chelsea Green.