Major WWE Superstar officially confirmed as the newest member of The Vision

The Vision has officially added a new member to its ranks. The faction originally took shape at WrestleMania 41 when Seth Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman.Over the course of the next few months, Rollins and Heyman added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the group. The faction has caused chaos across Monday Night RAW and even has appeared on SmackDown on a few occasions.At Clash in Paris, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, helped him retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Lynch officially confirmed that she has joined The Vision, courtesy of her latest Instagram post.&quot;Our family. Our business. Our vision.&quot; wrote Lynch.Check out Lynch's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeddy Long believes Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' pairing in The Vision could work well for The ManBecky Lynch was on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Kevin Nash, who believes that the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion is past her prime.However, Teddy Long believes that Lynch's current storyline with her husband, Seth Rollins, could be interesting. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:&quot;Well, everybody has their own opinion, and maybe he sees it that way, you know? I don't know. But what you guys just got through talking about her involving herself now with her husband and everything, I think that's kind of brand new. So, maybe that's gonna be different for her, and I think that's gonna be good. Because I think she is a lot better when she is with Seth, you know. Sometimes you know, they say it's bad for the business, working with your wife and all that, sometimes it's not,&quot;The Vision's Lynch and Rollins will team up to face CM Punk and AJ Lee at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Lee returned to WWE after a decade and stepped up to The Man, who had slapped the self-proclaimed Best in the World.