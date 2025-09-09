  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Major WWE Superstar officially confirmed as the newest member of The Vision

Major WWE Superstar officially confirmed as the newest member of The Vision

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 09, 2025 10:11 GMT
The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Vision has officially added a new member to its ranks. The faction originally took shape at WrestleMania 41 when Seth Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman.

Ad

Over the course of the next few months, Rollins and Heyman added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the group. The faction has caused chaos across Monday Night RAW and even has appeared on SmackDown on a few occasions.

At Clash in Paris, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, helped him retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Lynch officially confirmed that she has joined The Vision, courtesy of her latest Instagram post.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Our family. Our business. Our vision." wrote Lynch.

Check out Lynch's post on Instagram:

Ad

Teddy Long believes Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' pairing in The Vision could work well for The Man

Becky Lynch was on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Kevin Nash, who believes that the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion is past her prime.

However, Teddy Long believes that Lynch's current storyline with her husband, Seth Rollins, could be interesting. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

Ad
"Well, everybody has their own opinion, and maybe he sees it that way, you know? I don't know. But what you guys just got through talking about her involving herself now with her husband and everything, I think that's kind of brand new. So, maybe that's gonna be different for her, and I think that's gonna be good. Because I think she is a lot better when she is with Seth, you know. Sometimes you know, they say it's bad for the business, working with your wife and all that, sometimes it's not,"

The Vision's Lynch and Rollins will team up to face CM Punk and AJ Lee at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Lee returned to WWE after a decade and stepped up to The Man, who had slapped the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications