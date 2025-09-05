WWE legend claiming Becky Lynch's career is over may be right, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch recently recieved some harsh words from WWE legend Kevin Nash, who apparently believes that the Man is no longer in her prime. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on this, mentioning his own thoughts about the criticism.

According to Kevin Nash, Becky is grasping for straws in the pro-wrestling business right now. Her recent match at Clash in Paris against Nikki Bella also did not really pan out as well as fans had hoped, further fueling Nash's belief. However, Teddy Long thinks that although the criticism might be correct, Becky's current storyline with Seth Rollins could turn out to be interesting.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer had the following to say:

"Well everybody has their own opinion and maybe he sees it that way you know? I don't know. But what you guys just got through talking about her involving herself now with her husband and everything, I think that's kind of brand new. So, maybe that's gonna be different for her and I think that's gonna be good. Because I think she is a lot better when she is with Seth, you know. Sometimes you know, they say it's bad for the business, working with your wife and all that, sometimes it's not," Teddy said.

Bill Apter does not agree with Kevin Nash's criticism about the WWE star

While Teddy Long could see himself agreeing with Kevin Nash's criticism about Becky Lynch, legendary journalist Bill Apter was adamant about the opposite.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:

"Not at all! She just got involved in an angle where she has become Becky freakin Rollins. This whole situation where she saved her husband's World Championship in that Fatal 4-way match... It's a new, invigorating program for her. I am excited about it. "

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Becky Lynch in WWE.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More