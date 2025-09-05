WWE legend claiming Becky Lynch's career is over may be right, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch recently recieved some harsh words from WWE legend Kevin Nash, who apparently believes that the Man is no longer in her prime. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on this, mentioning his own thoughts about the criticism.
According to Kevin Nash, Becky is grasping for straws in the pro-wrestling business right now. Her recent match at Clash in Paris against Nikki Bella also did not really pan out as well as fans had hoped, further fueling Nash's belief. However, Teddy Long thinks that although the criticism might be correct, Becky's current storyline with Seth Rollins could turn out to be interesting.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer had the following to say:
"Well everybody has their own opinion and maybe he sees it that way you know? I don't know. But what you guys just got through talking about her involving herself now with her husband and everything, I think that's kind of brand new. So, maybe that's gonna be different for her and I think that's gonna be good. Because I think she is a lot better when she is with Seth, you know. Sometimes you know, they say it's bad for the business, working with your wife and all that, sometimes it's not," Teddy said.
Bill Apter does not agree with Kevin Nash's criticism about the WWE star
While Teddy Long could see himself agreeing with Kevin Nash's criticism about Becky Lynch, legendary journalist Bill Apter was adamant about the opposite.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:
"Not at all! She just got involved in an angle where she has become Becky freakin Rollins. This whole situation where she saved her husband's World Championship in that Fatal 4-way match... It's a new, invigorating program for her. I am excited about it. "
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Becky Lynch in WWE.
