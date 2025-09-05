WWE legend Kevin Nash recently shared his opinion about a current champion on the roster, Becky Lynch, stating that the latter's career might be on its last legs. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter apparently does not agree with it.

Becky had a rather unimpressive match at Clash in Paris, where she took down Nikki Bella to retain her Intercontinental Championship belt. The bout itself did not did not live up to the expectations of fans. Kevin Nash was especially harsh on her, stating that the pro-wrestling business had "passed her by".

Disagreeing with Nash's comments, Bill Apter said on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis:

"Not at all! She just got involved in an angle where she has become Becky freakin Rollins. This whole situation where she saved her husband's World Championship in that Fatal 4-way match... It's a new, invigorating program for her. I am excited about it. "

You can check out the full video here:

Bill Apter was also not happy with Becky Lynch's match at WWE Clash in Paris

While Apter does not think Becky's career is over, he was also not very impressed with her and Nikki Bella's performance in WWE's latest PLE.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the legendary journalist stated:

"It seemed a bit off. It was something that didn't click there. Out of all the matches on that card, that was the match that I was very blasé in watching. The timing... Joe Lowry, one of our Sportskeeda staff here, said that he thought he saw like a gash on Nikki Bella's thigh. I don't know, I didn't go back and look. But I don't know if Nikki Bella was really ready for the big spotlight just yet, and it was so big."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Becky Lynch down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



