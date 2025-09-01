Kevin Nash Says Becky Lynch's WWE Run Is Over: "I Think The Business Has Passed Her By"

Becky Lynch recently caused controversy by referencing Ozzy Osbourne's death during a promo on WWE RAW. Reacting to the segment, two-time Hall of Famer Kevin Nash made it clear he does not have high hopes for the Irish star's future in the wrestling business.

On the August 25 episode of RAW, Lynch refused to wrestle in Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England. The Women's Intercontinental Champion stated that the legendary Black Sabbath singer was the "only good thing" that came out of the city. She then followed up the remark by saying she would "die too" if she lived in Birmingham.

Lynch has been one of WWE's most prominent main roster stars over the last decade. However, speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash wrote off the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer's chances of reaching the top level again.

"I think her run's over. I think she's grasping. I think the business has passed her by." [54:00–54:10]

Lynch's comments were widely criticized online. Osbourne's daughter Kelly blasted WWE and described the RAW star as a "disrespectful dirtbag."

Kevin Nash on the negative reaction to Becky Lynch's promo

In 2023, Endeavor purchased WWE and merged the company with UFC to create TKO. Since then, WWE has broken several attendance and gate receipts records.

As a TKO shareholder, Kevin Nash believes the organization's higher-ups are unlikely to be happy with Becky Lynch's promo.

"They always say, 'Any kind of publicity's good publicity.' I don't know, man. When somebody passes and you f**k with the family and the daughter is the one that makes the comment, I don't think that's exactly the look that the WWE, or its shareholders, which I'm one of, I'm a TKO shareholder, I don't particularly want that coming out of somebody's mouth, as a shareholder." [55:09–55:47]

Nash was speaking before Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship defense against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris on August 31. At the same event, she attacked CM Punk to help her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

