Possible reason for Nikki Bella's fumble at WWE Clash in Paris explained; Veteran thinks legend is not "really ready" (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella recently appeared at WWE Clash in Paris, facing off against Becky Lynch. The match had a few botched moments, which made quite a buzz in the pro wrestling world.

Among the veterans who commented on the match, legendary journalist Bill Apter was especially disappointed. According to him, the timing in the bout was noticeably off and significantly affected the quality. Furthermore, it also made him believe that perhaps Nikki had too much ring rust to be involved in important WWE matches.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"It seemed a bit off. It was something that didn't click there. Out of all the matches on that card, that was the match that I was very blasé in watching. The timing... Joe Lowry, one of our Sportskeeda staff here, said that he thought he saw like a gash on Nikki Bella's thigh. I don't know, I didn't go back and look. But I don't know if Nikki Bella was really ready for the big spotlight just yet, and it was so big."

Triple H also commented on the WWE Clash in Paris match

While fans were not very impressed with how the fight between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch panned out, Triple H was apparently quite happy with it.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Game posted a message praising both the stars for their performance. He wrote:

"Becky [Lynch] showing why she’s the Champ… Nikki [Bella] showing why she’s a legend… #WWEClash"

Becky Lynch winning the match further solidifies her reign as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line in the Stamford-based promotion.

