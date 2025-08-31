Triple H Shares Message After Becky Lynch Defeats Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 31, 2025 20:53 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE CCO Triple H (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Head of Creative Triple H shared a message on social media after Becky Lynch scored a win over Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris. The two stars competed for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event.

Lynch and Bella were involved in a back-and-forth contest, which did not go as the Stamford-based promotion might have intended it to. Not only did the crowd cheer the heel Becky Lynch and boo the babyface Nikki Bella, but there was also a hilarious botch. The contest ended with the champion rolling up the challenger to secure the win and retain the title.

Triple H took to his X/Twitter account to praise both women following their match. He noted that the two stars put forth impressive performances, with Becky Lynch showing why she is the champion and Nikki Bella showing why she is a legend.

"Becky [Lynch] showing why she’s the Champ… Nikki [Bella] showing why she’s a legend… #WWEClash," he wrote.

You can check out Triple H's X/Twitter post below:

Becky Lynch is about to reach three months as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She won the title by defeating Lyra Valkyria at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Lynch has since defended her title against Bailey, Lyra Valkyria, Maxinne Dupri, Natalya, and now Nikki Bella.

Only time will tell which star challenges Becky for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next.

