3 replacements for JD McDonagh in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day will temporarily lose another member after this week's WWE RAW following JD McDonagh's injury during the World Tag Team title match. However, some other superstars can take his spot instead in the meantime.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio recently fought against The War Raiders on this week's Monday Night RAW in hopes of winning back the World Tag Team Championship. However, JD was involved in a scary collision wherein he hit his head on the announce table. He was taken to the hospital not long after with concerns about his neck, but it was later announced that he had broken his ribs and punctured a lung and would be out a few months. With this in mind, The Judgment Day has some spots that can be filled temporarily.

For this list, we will look at three WWE Superstars who can replace JD McDonagh in The Judgment Day.

#3. Omos can be the missing piece of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently composed of JD, Finn Balor, Dominik, Carlito, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. From the looks of it, they need a muscle or powerhouse in the group after Damian Priest left, which means Omos can have a spot to fill.

The Nigerian Giant recently gained praise from fans after his short stint in Pro Wrestling Noah over the past few weeks. Now that he is likely returning to the Stamford-based promotion, he can act as the muscle of the group for the time being.

#2. JD McDonagh previously picked Oba Femi to join The Judgment Day

Unsurprisingly, JD noticed that if any additions were to be made to the group it would be someone who is a giant that can be the group's powerhouse. For this spot, he named Oba Femi.

Ahead of the 2024 Survivor Series, McDonagh was asked who he would want as a fifth member of the group in a WarGames match. JD named the current NXT Champion, Oba Femi, as he can throw people around and is confident.

#1. Logan Paul wants to team up with Dominik Mysterio

With Finn and JD McDonagh gone from the group for a while, Dominik can only rely on Carlito when it comes to tag team matches, which isn't exactly the most promising situation. However, one star who could willingly be his partner is Logan Paul.

Logan and Dominik would always get along in their WWE appearances and The Maverick has even pitched forming a tag team with Mysterio in the past. Since he won't be appearing regularly on television anyway, the temporary spot in the group could fit him.

