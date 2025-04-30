3 Replacements for Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day in her absence from WWE

In the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan announced that she is getting a role in a major Hollywood movie. Because of this, she cannot fulfill her commitments to WWE and ultimately needs a break from the Stamford-based promotion.
After hearing this, Nick Aldis, who also served as the one-night General Manager of the red brand, agreed to give Morgan a break and congratulated her on this achievement. This seemingly confirms that The Judgment Day member will be absent from the promotion in the upcoming weeks.
In this article, we will discuss three replacements for the Women's Tag Team Champion in the villainous faction in her absence.
#3. Becky Lynch might temporarily join The Judgment Day
Becky Lynch recently turned heel and revealed herself as the mystery attacker behind Bayley. Further, Lyra Valkyria and the Irish star also engaged in a physical altercation on this week's RAW, which ended with Lyra standing tall.
Given the current situation, it's likely that Lynch may temporarily join hands with The Judgment Day to take down the Women's Intercontinental Champion. If The Man joins forces with the RAW faction, she will receive support from Raquel Rodriguez and other members who will aid her in defeating Valkyria.
#2. Scarlett might replace Liv Morgan on RAW
Scarlett and Karrion Kross are both part of the red brand and are currently engaged in a storyline with AJ Styles. However, WWE can book Scarlett in another manner when she might replace Liv Morgan as part of The Judgment Day.
An association of Kross, Scarlett, and The Judgment Day could prove beneficial for The Herald of Doomsday. Additionally, this will give Scarlett a major spotlight on the red brand and help WWE plant seeds for major storylines in the upcoming weeks.
#1. Lana might make her WWE comeback to replace Liv Morgan
Rusev has already made his return to the red brand and left the fans buzzing with a thrilling video package in the recent show. Since Rusev's comeback, there has been a significant buzz around the return of Lana in the Stamford-based promotion.
So, if Triple H has any plans to bring the Ravishing Russian back on WWE TV, one of the ways could be her joining The Judgment Day. This angle would be the best way if the company wants to bring Lana as a separate star from Rusev in the company.