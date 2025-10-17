  • home icon
3 returning superstars who could be CM Punk’s opponent at WWE SNME

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 17, 2025 17:04 GMT
WWE - Clash In Paris - Source: Getty
CM Punk makes his entrance during Clash In Paris - Image Source: Getty

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw CM Punk earn himself another World Heavyweight Championship shot. He defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in the main event to emerge as the next opponent for Seth Rollins' title. However, The Vision betrayed Rollins shortly after the match and just before the show went off the air.

Rumors are now floating around that Rollins might be seriously injured from his clash against Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. If these speculations are confirmed to be true, The Visionary might be forced to vacate the title.

That being said, there is a possibility that the company might bring back some superstars to face Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

Now, let's explore three names who could return to be CM Punk’s opponent at SNME XLI:

#3. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar could be the ideal superstar to return and face CM Punk at SNME XLI for the title vacated by Seth Rollins. He has not held gold since losing the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns in a title unification Winner Takes All match against the then Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38.

However, after returning from a two-year hiatus at SummerSlam 2025 and beating John Cena in a highly anticipated showdown at Wrestlepalooza last month, The Beast Incarnate hasn't made another appearance since.

Amid the ongoing rumors and speculations surrounding Seth Rollins' injury, the company might now plan for Lesnar's return and possibly book him to face CM Punk at the upcoming television special.

#2. Chris Jericho

Given a recent report about Chris Jericho coming back to WWE despite being under contract with AEW, he could just be another returning superstar who could be CM Punk’s opponent at SNME.

Jericho had his last match in the Stamford-based promotion at the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He later appeared in June 2022 to congratulate John Cena on his 20-year career via a video message.

That said, the company might now decide to finally have the veteran return and face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Since the 54-year-old has a storied history with Punk in WWE, another showdown between the duo could be a blockbuster.

#1.Gunther

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to win the title. The company booking a rematch between The Ring General and The Second City Saint for the gold could be very exciting for fans.

Moreover, given that Gunther hasn't been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam, a rematch against CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title might help him regain momentum after his much-awaited return to the company.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

