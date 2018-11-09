3 Ring of Honor performers who would improve WWE brands

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 511 // 09 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two of the very best in ROH

Ring of Honor has existed since 2002. Since then a plethora of talent has flourished within its lifecycle, (watch the video below). Notable examples include Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Kevin Owens, and recently Punishment Martinez.

Ultimately, ROH affords fans with excellent entertainment and has helped improve independent wrestling.

In recent times names such as Cody, The Hardy Boys, and Emma have left WWE and found success in ROH. Therefore, it proves ROH is a basis for improvement and development. Nevertheless, performers often transition between promotions. Could fans expect more ROH performers to debut in WWE? Let's explore some options.

#3 Dalton Castle (NXT)

Dalton Castle making his flamboyant entrance

Dalton Castle currently performs for ROH. However, his career spans a multitude of other promotions. Between 2013-2015 Castle wrestled in Chikara. During his tenure, he created his alternate character Smooth Sailing Ashley Remington. From 2013, Castle also performed for ROH, alongside his time with Chikara.

Overall, Castle is a former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and ROH World Champion. Arguably he has helped developed ROH in recent years.

This October, Chris Jericho hosted his Rock N Rager cruise event. One of the main attractions was the Sea of Honor tournament, won by Flip Gordon. However, another participant was Dalton Castle, or should it be, Ashley Remington. After Castle progressed to the Quarterfinals, it was announced he could not compete due to a concussion. The following match saw Castle masquerade as Ashley Remington, a throwback to his tenure in Chikara.

Castle's involvement with ROH has been excellent to witness. Whether working alongside Boy 1 or Boy 2, his performances are stellar. Just watch his match with Jay Lethal, (watch the video below). A character akin to legends such as Randy Savage and Rick Rude, Castle has immense potential for success. However, in ROH it seems this success has limitations. Therefore, what is on the cards for Castle?

The NXT division has provided platforms for multiple established performers. Thus Castle could flourish. Additionally, the storytelling potential is almost limitless. For example, Castle could feud with similar characters such as Velveteen Dream.

Ultimately that feud would print money, let's be honest here. Moreover, it benefits NXT. Therefore, when could we expect Dalton Castle to debut?

1 / 3 NEXT