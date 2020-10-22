3 Risky WWE Hell in a Cell moves that were approved and 2 that were not

While WWE Hell in a Cell is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous match types in WWE history, the steel structure also gives Superstars the opportunity to execute moves that they cannot usually attempt in a regular WWE match.

Mick Foley, for example, will forever be synonymous with WWE Hell in a Cell. He competed in two WWE Hell in a Cell matches at pay-per-view events, suffering one fall from the top of the cell and two through the cell roof.

Plenty of Superstars have successfully performed high-risk stunts in WWE Hell in a Cell matches, but did you know that some hazardous moves were not given the go-ahead by WWE’s higher-ups?

In this article, let’s take a look at three risky WWE Hell in a Cell moves that were approved, as well as two that were not.

#5 Approved: The Undertaker throwing Mick Foley off WWE Hell in a Cell

In one of the most memorable matches in WWE history, The Undertaker defeated Mick Foley’s Mankind character in a WWE Hell in a Cell match at the King of the Ring 1998 pay-per-view.

The first risky spot in the match came when The Undertaker launched Foley off the top of the WWE Hell in a Cell structure and through an announce desk at ringside.

Speaking on the WWE Network show WWE Untold in 2018, Foley confirmed that the first fall was planned in advance

He also revealed that he lied to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon by telling him that he had already tested out the WWE Hell in a Cell structure by climbing to the top of the cell earlier in the day.

“I don’t remember the build-up to that day, other than being approached by Mr. McMahon and him asking me if I had been up there on that structure earlier in the afternoon. I assured him I had, which was the biggest lie I had told up to that point in my life. Then he asked me if I was comfortable up there, which I assured him I was, which became the newest biggest lie I ever told in my life.”

Foley, who continued the rest of the match (more on that shortly), also said in the WWE Untold episode that he was “terrified” on top of WWE Hell in a Cell and he would not have taken the bump if he had stood on top of the cell before the match.