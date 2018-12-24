3 Roles Braun Strowman Can Undertake Till He Resumes Wrestling

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 24 Dec 2018, 18:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Strowman was helped by the faces of Raw at TLC

Owing to his elbow injury and subsequent surgery to correct the problem, there are reports that Braun Strowman will apparently not wrestle again until WWE Royal Rumble.

As we said, Strowman wouldn’t compete. Source says he’s not cleared until the Rumble. https://t.co/4k2z3yrPpA — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 17, 2018

This means his next match will be at least four weeks away where he will do battle with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.

While many names were floating the internet as his replacement to face Baron Corbin at TLC, we watched The Monster Among Men come out himself and beat Corbin without even laying a finger on him.

Since Strowman still has some time to recover from the elbow surgery, it does not mean he has to sit and wait at home until he can make his way back to the ring.

With that said, we have come up with 3 possible roles Braun Strowman can take to show up on Raw every week till he can wrestle again.

#3 Build up his character and towards his match

Strowman will get another chance to win the title

Braun Strowman has built up a strong character for himself over the year. While he was a heel at first, his face turn worked really well thanks to his rivalry with Kevin Owens and made him a crowd favorite.

The injury he suffered requires him to stay away from wrestling for some time. This does not mean he can’t step into the squared circle every week on Raw.

Advertisement

Similar to Becky Lynch’s time away from wrestling during her injury, Strowman too can take the stage week after week to build on his character and the challenges that lie ahead of him.

Even though he isn’t as skilled as Becky on the mic, he is probably as popular in the men’s division as she is in the women’s division and he can surely use this time to keep himself relevant and work on his mic skills and his match against Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement