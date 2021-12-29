3 Rumors about Roman Reigns that were false & 2 that were true

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s most featured superstars ever since he debuted on the main roster in November 2012. Given his level of stardom, it is only natural that rumors often spread about the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

In 2018, for example, Reigns received widespread criticism after allegedly having a negative interaction with a fan. The man himself quickly reacted to the backlash by addressing the situation on social media.

While that particular claim was seemingly inaccurate, some reports about the former Shield member have turned out to be correct.

In this listicle, let’s take a look at three rumors about Reigns that were false, as well as two that were true.

#5 False Roman Reigns rumor: When a fan claimed he was rude

Roman Reigns was wildly unpopular with many WWE fans during his babyface singles push between 2014 and 2020. In 2018, he also faced backlash outside the ring after allegedly refusing to take a picture with a 10-year-old girl.

WWE Superstars often pose for photos and sign autographs for fans before and after events. However, some prefer not to interact with fans while they are spending time with their families.

On this occasion, rumors about Reigns shunning the young fan were false. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to clarify that a man interrupted him while he was with his family. The man called Reigns a “sell-out” and walked away before hearing what the WWE Superstar had to say.

“First of all, it was a grown man that approached me while I was feeding my sons breakfast and talking to my daughter. B4 I could finish saying "I’m sorry but I don’t get much time with my family", he stormed off calling me a "sell out". That’s the truth. Get your gossip right,” Reigns wrote.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns First of all, it was a grown man that approached me while I was feeding my sons breakfast and talking to my daughter. B4 I could finish saying “I’m sorry but I don’t get much time with my family”, he stormed off calling me a “sell out”. That’s the truth. Get your gossip right. twitter.com/porcelainprinc… First of all, it was a grown man that approached me while I was feeding my sons breakfast and talking to my daughter. B4 I could finish saying “I’m sorry but I don’t get much time with my family”, he stormed off calling me a “sell out”. That’s the truth. Get your gossip right. twitter.com/porcelainprinc…

According to Pop Culture, one Twitter user claimed Reigns told the young girl to “get lost” after she tried to introduce herself to him. The original tweets directed at the SmackDown star have since been deleted.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry