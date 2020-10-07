WWE reportedly drops a big Universal title storyline for Roman Reigns 

A lot has changed in the WWE over the past week. A handful of storylines have witnessed significant developments, and some of them have been entirely unexpected. As highlighted by WrestleTalk, WWE might have dropped the previously planned Universal Championship storyline between Roman Reigns and The Fiend for now.

The long-term goal was always to have Roman Reigns engage in a feud with Bray Wyatt and his twisted alter ego. The company even dropped hints at transitioning to the angle with the introduction of the Paul Heyman-inspired 'Wobbly Walrus' puppet. Alexa Bliss' dead cold stare at Roman Reigns from a recent episode of SmackDown also hinted at WWE pulling the trigger on the storyline sooner rather than later.

However, as noted earlier, the angle seems to have been dropped for now.

What's next for Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt?

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions, and 'The Tribal Chief' did so in convincing fashion.

The Samoan cousins will face each other again at the Hell in a Cell PPV, and the match will continue their feud, which is expected to lead to the formation of a Roman Reigns-led stable on SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt, in the meantime, has kicked off a feud with Kevin Owens. The SmackDown Superstar showed up on the most recent episode of RAW, and the angle clearly hints at WWE booking a Wyatt vs. Owens feud for the foreseeable future.

With the WWE Draft just around the corner, Bray Wyatt could very well be moved to Monday Night RAW to continue the storyline with Owens.

It was also noted that the creative team is focussing on Roman Reigns' Samoan heritage and it could all lead to a mega match against The Rock at WrestleMania 37. If that is indeed the plan, involving Bray Wyatt right now wouldn't make any sense as it would only end up hurting The Fiend.

The Fiend's blossoming storyline with Alexa Bliss has enough momentum to keep Bray Wyatt away from the Universal Championship picture. The Fiend vs. Reigns feud, however, might happen eventually but it could also be impacted by The Rock's availability for next year's WrestleMania.