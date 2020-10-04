This new heel version of Roman Reigns is a hit with the WWE Universe. His no-nonsense approach and the backing of Paul Heyman has allowed adopting a new avatar that the fanbase clamored for but didn't get until recently.

Roman Reigns' match with Jey Uso was a success considering that it furthered the storyline between the pair. Moreover, it seems the two will meet again at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view for the WWE Universal Championship. But Reigns threw a curveball into the mix that their rematch would be "highest-stakes match in WWE history."

This leads to the next revelation that there is a possibility, according to Paul David of Wrestlingnews.co, that a new heel stable could be formed on an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns could lead a new heel stable with Jimmy and Jey Uso

Paul Davis infers that things have been set in motion so that the story unfolds over time with revelations occurring at Hell in the Cell. He writes:

"For what it’s worth, there has been talk in creative about Reigns leading a stable with Jey and Jimmy (when he’s healthy) and others added in the future. We were told that the match at Hell in a Cell would be the next big chapter in the story being told and there are many other players that will be involved in the storyline with Reigns."

Of course, The Usos have stated that they are ready to go to war with Roman Reigns. In an interview with Jey Uso, he did not specifically say when Jimmy Uso would return to in-ring action. He said:

Jimmy [Uso] knows this is a big moment and he doesn’t want to take the light away from me, but he just wishes he could be in my corner. He just wants to walk with me, be in my corner, have the best seat in the house. e wants to bang on the apron, feel the intensity, the sweat dripping, all of that!

A new heel Roman Reigns leading a faction full of Samoans makes perfect sense in the long run. The Usos and Roman Reigns connection has been played up in the past, but it would be interesting if this came to pass as heels.