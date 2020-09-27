Jey Uso reveals when Jimmy Uso is returning to WWE from injury 

Jey Uso has taken the mantle for The Usos ever since WrestleMania 36. Due to a series of circumstances, what was originally scheduled to be a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles turned into a regular Triple Threat ladder match featuring just one competitor from each team.

Unfortunately, Jey Uso was left out while Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury that would put him out anywhere between 6-9 months.

Speaking to TalkSport.com, Jey Uso revealed how his brother Jimmy felt about him facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions 2020:

Jimmy [Uso] knows this is a big moment and he doesn’t want to take the light away from me, but he just wishes he could be in my corner. He just wants to walk with me, be in my corner, have the best seat in the house. e wants to bang on the apron, feel the intensity, the sweat dripping, all of that!

Jey Uso then revealed that the targeted time for Jimmy Uso's return is January or February, after which he intends to conquer the tag team division again:

"He’s rehabbing that knee and by January/February we’re going to get back Uso crazy."

How long will Jey Uso's singles run last?

The big question is as to how long WWE will go with Jey Uso as a singles star. While he certainly won't be expected to capture the Universal Championship, he could still have a singles run until the time comes for Jimmy Uso's return.

Once Jimmy Uso eventually returns, it's a no-brainer for WWE to pair them up again and for them to continue dominating the tag team division for years to come. 2020 has been one of the rare years this past decade where we've hardly seen The Usos get featured at all.

Ultimately, these kinds of injuries are common in wrestling and Jey Uso is perhaps lucky to be getting such a vital storyline to be involved in, especially since WWE tends to throw aside the other half of a tag team once a member is injured.