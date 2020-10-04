The Usos are "ready for war" against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell

The tension between The Bloodline has reached a fever-pitch following Jey Uso's thrashing at the hands of Roman Reigns in their WWE Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions.

Jey Uso will get another shot at his cousin Roman Reigns' Universal title when they go head-to-head at Hell in a Cell 2020. Ahead of that match, The Usos' official Twitter handle issued a battle cry, stating that they are ready to go to war against The Tribal Chief of WWE.

What went down between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Clash of Champions?

Last month at Clash of Champions, Jey Uso faced Roman Reigns in the most important match of his life to date. Even though he was largely at a disadvantage in terms of size and strength, Jey showed guts throughout and refused to go down without a fight against his cousin.

However, Roman Reigns, who has undergone a massive change in attitude following his surprise return at SummerSlam 2020, kept on beating Jey until he acknowledged him as "The Tribal Chief" of the Anoa'i family.

Seeing his brother getting thrashed by their cousin, Jimmy Uso rushed to ringside and threw in the towel, resulting in Reigns winning the match and retaining the Universal Championship.

After what transpired at Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns called out Jey on this week's episode of SmackDown. After Jey entered the ring, he told Reigns that he didn't recognize the man that stood before him.

However, Roman Reigns said that he wanted to allow Jey to earn the main event spotlight but since Jey refused to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief, he disgraced their family name. He then granted Jey another shot at the Universal Championship at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 25th.

Whether or not Jey can walk out as the Universal Champion from Hell in a Cell by defeating Roman Reigns is a matter for the future. However, one thing is for sure. The rivalry between Reigns and Jey Uso has driven a wedge through their family.