3 superstars who won the Royal Rumble after entering last 

The Royal Rumble is one of the best match concepts in professional wrestling. With a legacy stretching over decades, the event always promises to be a spectacle.

The superstar who stands tall in the namesake match is given a world title opportunity at WrestleMania. However, to outlast everyone else is no easy task.

This mammoth challenge, in theory, should get relatively easier for those participants who enter late into the match. What can be better than entering at #30, the last slot?

As fascinating as it sounds, it took roughly two decades for someone to win the Rumble after entering at #30. Since then, two more superstars have achieved the same feat.

#3. The Undertaker - Royal Rumble 2007

It was 2007. The Great Khali dominated the ring and was a strong pick to win the Rumble. Every eye was set on the timer as just the last competitor was left to enter. As soon as The Deadman's bell rang, it was clear that Khali's time was over. The Undertaker didn't take long to eliminate the giant Khali.

This was not the first time that the WWE Legend entered the the Rumble as the last man. He took the #30 spot in the 1997 and 2003 events as well. However, both times, he was eliminated by the eventual winner (Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar respectively).

No superstar had ever won the Rumble after entering #30. If The Undertaker wanted to go to WrestleMania (which he would have done nevertheless), he had to break this curse.

The Phenom survived until the climax. He and Shawn Michaels were the final two stars. Michaels had already won two Royal Rumbles while the Undertaker had won none.

After a bit of back and forth, The Undertaker eliminated Michaels for his first and only Rumble victory.

#2. John Cena - Royal Rumble 2008

John Cena won the Royal Rumble when he was not meant to participate. He suffered a legit pectoral torn muscle which sidelined him from action for about five to six months.

This implied that he had no chance to enter the Rumble. However, he recovered quicker than expected and was cleared to return to action before the January event. As soon as his theme was played, the crowd absolutely erupted.

After an intense staredown between Cena and Triple H, it was evident that one of them would stand tall in the match. The two icons battled it out, desperate to capture their 'Mania moment. Cena ultimately gave Triple H an Attitude Adjustment out of the ring for the victory.

This is the only instance when two consecutive winners won with the same number. Both Undertaker and Cena entered at #30 and managed to win the match.

#1. Triple H - Royal Rumble 2016

Generally, the winner of the Royal Rumble match is awarded a World Championship match. However, in 2016, the scenario was a bit different. It was announced that WWE Champion Roman Reigns had to defend his title in the match itself. He was also forced into the #1 slot.

Early into the match, Reigns was attacked by his adversaries and taken out of the Rumble. When he rejoined the match, he was assisted by Dean Ambrose. When it became apparent that the WWE Champion may somehow preserve his title, the last entrant's theme song was played.

The Game Triple H made his way into the ring accompanied by huge cheers from the crowd. He eliminated Ziggler and Wyatt quickly. Soon only three superstars were left in the ring.

Rarely are heels the outnumbered underdogs, however, The Cerebral Assassin had to fight the duo of Reigns and Ambrose. Using his veteran experience, he eliminated Reigns and soon Ambrose to win the Rumble.

It's been six years since anyone won the event after entering last. Do you think that a #30 entrant will win the event this year? Voice your thoughts in the comment section.

