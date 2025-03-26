3 Scariest WWE stars without makeup

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 26, 2025 02:09 GMT
Nikki Cross as a member of The Wyatt Sicks [Image Credits: Her Instagram]
Nikki Cross as a member of The Wyatt Sicks [Image credits: Nikki's Instagram]

There have been numerous WWE characters who have left a lasting impression on the fans over the years. Some for their massive performances in and out of the ring, and others for their incredible work. Many have made a name for themselves for the scary looks, which the WWE Universe loved to adopt as well if they could.

Over the years, there have been numerous superstars that look scary when it comes to their professional work. But in real life, if their scary makeup is removed, one might find a completely unrecognizable version of the star, which could end up shocking fans. Let's check out a few names who look scary and also take a look at their face without the scary makeup.

#3. Uncle Howdy

The Wyatt Sicks' leader, Uncle Howdy, has made headlines around the world for his looks since he returned to TV. The star doesn't use makeup to look scary but rather puts on a mask to make things more interesting. Millions of young fans have purchased the Uncle Howdy mask to scare their friends over the years but might be left in shock if they see how calm and cool Bo Dallas looks in real life.

Bo Dallas before becoming Uncle Howdy [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Bo Dallas before becoming Uncle Howdy [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Dallas doesn't remove his mask on TV very often, but when the Wyatt Sicks were introduced, he didn't make his appearances as Uncle Howdy with the mask. Rather, he made his appearances as Bo Dallas.

#2. WWE's newest sensation, Penta

Former AEW star Penta has made a massive name for himself with his performances in WWE since his debut. The star has managed to enter the Intercontinental Championship picture just a couple of months after his debut and has left the world surprised with his incredible skills.

Penta also uses a lot of makeup to look scary and manages to scare his opponents, leaving an impact on the superstars and the fans. The star uses a combination of both a mask and makeup, which makes him look unrecognizable in real life.

Penta has been partially unmasked multiple times on television, and fans have gotten a peek at his face in AEW before, but since he is a luchador, he has never fully shown off how he looks without his mask and makeup.

While the star has managed to cement his position on the roster lately, WWE could push him to do more fan-related activities after shows and matches, which could have a positive impact on his appeal.

#1. Nikki Cross

Another member of the Wyatt Sicks who looks very scary is Nikki Cross. The star has not been on TV over the past couple of months but might make her return alongside the faction very soon. Among the faction members, Cross uses the most amount of makeup, with the other stars using masks to define their character, which makes Cross' look the scariest.

Nikki Cross before joining the Wyatt Sicks [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Nikki Cross before joining the Wyatt Sicks [Image Credits: WWE.com]

With her character aligning with her scary face, the combination of both leaves a lasting impression on the fans. However, if the makeup is removed, Cross would be nearly unrecognizable for fans who have not seen her real face in the past, which shows how much makeup she uses to make herself look as scary as she can.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
