3 Shockers that WWE could be planning for SmackDown after Fastlane 2019

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
630   //    12 Mar 2019, 12:45 IST

The New Day confront Vince McMahon backstage.
The New Day confront Vince McMahon backstage.

WWE Fastlane is over and now the road is clear as we head into WrestleMania 35, even though the show had its positives and negatives, but overall the event was exciting to watch with great matches.

Some of the highlights of the show: The Shield's reunion was successful after they defeated the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the main event. Becky Lynch was reinserted in the Raw Women's Title Match at WrestleMania 35 making it a triple threat.

Now the focus comes to SmackDown following the pay-per-view, as normally both the shows feature some shocking moments when they happen after an event like this. Last month after Elimination Chamber, WWE introduced four of the top NXT stars to the main roster.

Something similar can happen on this week's SmackDown after Fastlane, there could be new debuts or returns happening on both the shows. So here are three shockers that could happen on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Lacey Evans begins a feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka

Lacey Evans could begin a feud with Asuka.
Lacey Evans could begin a feud with Asuka.

Asuka retained her SmackDown Women's Title against Mandy Rose at Fastlane with some assistance from Rose's partner Sonya Deville. Now, she is set to defend her title at the Show of Shows next month.

While it's possible that Asuka continues will feuding with Rose, but now it looks like Rose will be feuding with Deville instead. Also, WWE does not need to repeat this match for another pay-per-view, especially not at WrestleMania.

Now, the SmackDown women's division has been stale since Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been preoccupied on Raw. There is hardly any great women's wrestler other than the champion who is capable enough to challenge the Empress.

One name who could possibly face Asuka at WrestleMania is Lacey Evans. She is rumored to get a "super big push" and was also expected to face Asuka at WrestleMania this year. If these rumors are true, then we could begin the build to this match on SmackDown.


