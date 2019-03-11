WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: March 10th, latest Fastlane Winners, video highlights

The road to WrestleMania reached a violent end at Fastlane

The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev on the pre-show before Fastlane kicked off from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The WWE Title would be on the line later in the night as Kevin Owens was set to return after months but the first match of the day kicked off without any delay.

The Usos (c) vs Shane McMahon & The Miz - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

The Greatest Tag Team in the World is no more

Shane started the match off with a kick to the body of Jimmy Uso and then a stiff punch to the face. He hit a Russian side leg sweep and tagged in The Miz. Miz and Shane used The Hart Attack on Jey Usowho had just tagged in. The Usos took control of Shane and slowly began to dissect him.

The crowd booed The Usos for using smart tag team tactics and taking The Miz out. Jimmy dragged Shane close to his corner and tagged Jey in. The champions were isolating Shane McMahon.

The Miz finally got the hot tag in and he sent Jimmy face-first into the canvas. He hit the "It" kicks and a few running knees. He hit his signature offense and then leaped on Jimmy and Jey from the top turnbuckle.

Miz's dad was seen cheering him on. Shane urged for the tag in but The Usos took control back. The Miz almost went for the skull-crushing finale but The Usos regained control again and hit a superkick on his next attempt to leap off the top turnbuckle. Shane McMahon broke up the attempt and the chaos soon saw Shane go down.

The Miz hit the skull crushing finale but failed to get the pin. Jimmy Uso had The Miz on his shoulders and they looked to finish The Miz but he escaped and sent Jimmy right into Jey, who was ready to jump.

Shane McMahon was on the top turnbuckle ready to go coast-to-coast, but Jey was on the top turnbuckle of the other end. They both jumped at the same time and Shane hit a dropkick to the knee. The Miz, on the urging of his father, went to the top turnbuckle and tried to hit a frog splash, but Jey's knee was lifted up and he rolled him over for the win.

Result: The Usos (c) def. The Miz & Shane McMahon to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

As The Miz and Shane were having a post-match talk, they went to The Miz's father and Shane raised The Miz's hand. As soon as The Miz turned to walk, Shane McMahon attacked him.

For the first time in over 10 years, Shane McMahon turned heel. He grabbed Miz's dad's face and threatened him. He sucker punched The Miz and went for a triangle choke to finish him off.

