3 shockers that WWE could pull off at SummerSlam

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4.25K // 17 Aug 2018, 15:20 IST

The official poster of SummerSlam 2018.

WWE fever is at its peak with SummerSlam ready to take Brooklyn's Barclays Center by storm in just a couple of days. SummerSlam will be streaming live on the WWE Network, which is free for new subscribers, and on pay-perview too.

The event is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory with names like Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar featured in marquee match-ups.

As SummerSlam is WWE's second biggest event of the year, WWE will pull out all the stops to ensure a memorable event for the ages.

Expect to witness some shocking twists and turns this Sunday at SummerSlam. With that said, let's look at 3 shocking events that can transpire at SummerSlam.

