3 Shocking plans WWE canceled for CM Punk this year

Netflix finally released the much-awaited documentary, WWE: Unreal, on July 29, 2025. The five-episode series shows behind-the-scenes scenarios that led to some of the biggest surprises and twists on the Road to WrestleMania 41.One of the most shocking things to have come out of the series is the booking of WWE legend CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar, who missed WrestleMania 40 due to an injury, had big plans set for him at WrestleMania 41. However, many such creative ideas were dropped.In this listicle, we will reveal three shocking plans WWE canceled for CM Punk this year.#3. CM Punk was supposed to win this year's WWE Royal RumbleCM Punk was the first choice of the WWE creative team to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, Jey Uso got inserted into the picture, and Punk lost his chance. On episode four of WWE: Unreal, Triple H, in a meeting at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, asked the writers who should win the Royal Rumble.Most of the writers wanted CM Punk to reign supreme. Some also suggested the name of John Cena. However, writer Ed Koskey brought up the name of Jey Uso, and that changed everything.&quot;If I could get the math to work, I'd love to put Jey in one of those spots. I just can't currently, with the world we live in. I can't figure out who gets left out,&quot; Koskey said.Senior Vice President of Creative Michael Hayes supported Koskey's idea. He felt Jey ticked all the boxes to be the winner of the Royal Rumble Match.“I think in the case of Jey Uso, when somebody catches fire, they just catch fire. And sometimes you have to alternate [sic] all your plans. Who do we have on our roster that’s hot, that hopefully is maybe new and fresh, and all of a sudden, Jey Uso is checking all those boxes,” Hayes said.Jey Uso ultimately became the unanimous choice to be the winner of the Royal Rumble Match and went on to square off against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Punk faced Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a three-way bout.#2. Match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41CM Punk was originally the first choice to face Gunther for the gold at WrestleMania 41. In a creative meeting before Royal Rumble, Triple H himself spoke about the original plans for 'Mania.&quot;You see, 'Mania, the main events as the same right now? Cody-Cena, Punk-Gunther,&quot; Triple H said on WWE: Unreal.The creative team had to plan a route for Punk, which was initially through winning the Royal Rumble Match. However, Punk was replaced by Jey in the title picture. The Best in the World lost out on the chance to win the Royal Rumble Match.#1. CM Punk was originally pitched to win the Triple Threat Match at WrestleManiaAnother shocking revelation that came out from the WWE: Unreal documentary was that Punk was the first choice of Triple H and even Michael Hayes to win the Triple Threat Match on Night One of WrestleMania 41. He faced Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.&quot;I am of the opinion that Punk should go over at WrestleMania. Is [Paul] Heyman gonna f**k Punk over, like he is in his corner, but he is still trying to do sh*t with Roman. Punk should go over, and not only go over, but Heyman turns on him. Doesn't work. Punk overcomes Paul beats either Roman or Seth, whatever he's gonna do. Beats either. Punk survives, and not only survives but thrives,&quot; Triple H said.Once again, the 46-year-old superstar didn't turn out to be the final choice, as Ed Koskey felt that the finish of the main event of Night One of Mania didn't appeal to him.&quot;I just hate the finish at 'Mania. Punk going over is great. But Heyman decides to go with Seth, and ends up that way feels much more shocking than this whole time Seth manipulated this whole deal. Seth going over feels [like] a better story to me. Roman and Punk have had such a run, and they become so synonymous that breaking them apart at WrestleMania is worthy of that,&quot; Koskey said.In a separate interview, Triple H said that sometimes the logical angle in storylines becomes so predictable that it's important to pivot from it. Punk winning at 'Mania was predictable, so the creative team went with Rollins aligning with Heyman and shockingly beating his rivals.Punk vs. Gunther is finally happening now at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if The Best in the World finally secures the gold.