Real Reason behind Jey Uso's massive WWE push heading into WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso received a massive push in WWE heading into WrestleMania 41, which cemented his legacy in the industry. Recently, two real reasons came to light before Main Event Jey became a World Heavyweight Champion in Las Vegas.Jey Uso slowly established himself as a singles performer on the red brand when he cut ties with his family following the events of WWE SummerSlam 2023. While he wasn't in the world title picture, he became a top name on the brand with his in-ring consistency and growing popularity.WWE: Unreal on Netflix showcased a brand new side of the wrestling business, and several things were revealed on the show. The real reason behind Jey Uso's push wasn't his family, but writers starting to believe in him as a star, mainly Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes.In the show's second episode, Koskey stated he would love to put Jey Uso somewhere in the title picture, which was initially CM Punk vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 41.&quot;If I could get the match to work, I would love to put Jey [Uso] in one of those spots. I just can't currently; with the world we live in, I can't figure out who gets left out,&quot; Ed Koskey said.Koskey's thought evoked an idea in Hayes' mind, who explained why the push was needed at the time.&quot;Ed got me thinking about Jey. You know, can you get Jey in that match? I think in the case of Jey Uso, when somebody catches fire, they just catch fire. And sometimes, you have to, you know, alternate all your plans. Who do we have on our roster that's hot and that hopefully is maybe new and fresh? All of a sudden, Jey Uso is checking all those boxes. And then you have to start worrying and wondering if that individual is up to the task,&quot; Hayes said.Jey Uso will compete at WWE SummerSlam 2025After Jey Uso's rise to the top at WrestleMania 41, he had a few title defenses but lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther in a rematch. The 39-year-old star's reign ended at 51 days, but fans can rejoice as he hasn't disappeared from television.After he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring Tournament's semi-finals, he shifted his focus towards Seth Rollins' faction. Later, Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW and saved his cousin and CM Punk against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Ahead of the first-ever two-night event in Las Vegas, The Original Tribal Chief offered Jey Uso a chance to team up against Breakker and Reed in a tag team match, and Main Event Jey agreed.