3 interesting things that could happen at Survivor Series

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2018, 16:19 IST

In just a few weeks, the WWE will host their annual Survivor Series Pay Per View, with the theme of the show once again being a RAW Vs. SmackDown Live divide.

This idea has been the same for the past 3 years, with SmackDown winning in 2016, and RAW dominating in 2017.

This year, we have already have announced a match between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, as well as WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, in a rematch from last year.

But there is still plenty of time for WWE to throw the fans a curveball and make this year's Survivor Series, a night for them to remember.

Here are three shocking things that could go down this year, at the Survivor Series

#3. The announcement of the Women's Tag Team Championships

Many fans may not know this, but there was a time when the WWE had women's tag team titles.

Existing for a few years in the late 80s, the titles have been retired, with WWE almost never mentioning them.

Despite this, for the past year fans have been very vocal about reintroducing the titles, with the company pushing their Women's Revolution more prominently each year.

Whilst many thought the titles would be announced at the company's first all-female pay per view Evolution, it makes sense that the company would wait until Survivor Series.

After all, the November pay per view is all about teamwork, so it would not be great to see the titles be at least introduced at the show, with the inaugural champions possibly being crowned at TLC.

As for who those first champions would be, there's no shortage of teams, with the Bella Twins, Riott Squad, IIconics, and Absolution all aiming for the gold.

