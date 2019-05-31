3 Shocking Things That Could Happen At WWE Super ShowDown 2019

WWE Could Shock All Of Us At Super Showdown

WWE loves a good surprise, and so do the loyal watchers. WWE's next PPV, Super ShowDown, is set to take place on the 7th of June in Saudi Arabia. WWE did a Super Show Down in Australia last year and this year they have revived it and are doing it in Saudi Arabia. The current card reads like this:

The Undertaker vs Goldberg, Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor vs Andrade, Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon, Randy Orton vs Triple H, Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party and a 50 man battle royal.

Many big matches are scheduled, which leaves room for various potential surprises. This is further reiterated by the fact that Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar hasn't gotten a match despite being advertised for the show. Here are three possible surprises that we could see.

#3 Shane McMahon defeats Roman Reigns

He's A McMahon And They Are Powerful Creatures

This may seem strange, but it could very well happen. Shane McMahon vs Roman Reigns could be good, it could be bad, and the outcome could be very shocking.

If WWE doesn't want you to think they are over pushing Roman Reigns, they may have him lose to Shane at Super ShowDown. Now, don't get me wrong, I'm almost 100% sure this feud will end with a Roman Reigns win over Shane or Drew McIntyre. But, the feud could continue and if it does WWE will probably have Shane win.

Shane, although he's not a full-time competitor and may not be the best wrestler, in the last few months he has been a Tag Team Champion and defeated The Miz twice. Drew could help Shane win and although it's possible, it would no doubt shock the WWE Universe to see Roman lose to a McMahon.

