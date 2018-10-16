3 Shocking things that happened on this week's RAW

The RAW Results are in

The RAW results are in and Monday Night RAW proved why it is one of the most highly anticipated shows on television. The WWE creative team always delivers an exceptional product and this week wasn't any different.

This week's RAW was live from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center with Cole, Renee, and Graves on commentary. While some moments were to be expected such as the Dogs of War kicking off the show, and Dean not coming out with his brothers, the rest of the show completely shocked the fans. In this article, we take a look at moments from this week's RAW results that nobody except those working in the WWE could have predicted.

#3. Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre

Since his return to the WWE, Drew McIntyre has been one of the most protected superstars and has not lost in a singles match in nearly 11 months. That could be one of the reasons why the Monster among Men chose to ally himself with him and Dolph. On this week's RAW, McIntyre put his winning streak on the line as he faced the architect to determine who would qualify for the WWE World Cup. The WWE has been getting a lot of bad press, particularly on Twitter, about how all their world cup participants are all American which has robbed it of a world cup like feel.

With that in mind, what many fans expected was that Drew would continue to look impressive in the ring and the WWE World Cup would get its first international participant.

#WWEWorldCup:

John Cena - United States

Kurt Angle - United States

Randy Orton - United States

Jeff Hardy - United States

Seth Rollins - United States

Dolph Ziggler - United States



WORLDcup???.....#RAW pic.twitter.com/RhWRqusFIA — Michael Chau (@MichaelChauTV) October 16, 2018

This match proved to be full of surprises as Dean Ambrose would help Seth Rollins win and Drew lost via count out. At the end of the fight, the two Shield brothers stood tall in the middle of the ring while Dolph and Drew looked on dejectedly from ringside.

