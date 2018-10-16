×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Shocking things that happened on this week's RAW

Arctic
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.60K   //    16 Oct 2018, 11:24 IST

The RAW Results are in
The RAW Results are in

The RAW results are in and Monday Night RAW proved why it is one of the most highly anticipated shows on television. The WWE creative team always delivers an exceptional product and this week wasn't any different.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This week's RAW was live from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center with Cole, Renee, and Graves on commentary. While some moments were to be expected such as the Dogs of War kicking off the show, and Dean not coming out with his brothers, the rest of the show completely shocked the fans. In this article, we take a look at moments from this week's RAW results that nobody except those working in the WWE could have predicted.

#3. Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre


Since his return to the WWE, Drew McIntyre has been one of the most protected superstars and has not lost in a singles match in nearly 11 months. That could be one of the reasons why the Monster among Men chose to ally himself with him and Dolph. On this week's RAW, McIntyre put his winning streak on the line as he faced the architect to determine who would qualify for the WWE World Cup. The WWE has been getting a lot of bad press, particularly on Twitter, about how all their world cup participants are all American which has robbed it of a world cup like feel.

With that in mind, what many fans expected was that Drew would continue to look impressive in the ring and the WWE World Cup would get its first international participant.


This match proved to be full of surprises as Dean Ambrose would help Seth Rollins win and Drew lost via count out. At the end of the fight, the two Shield brothers stood tall in the middle of the ring while Dolph and Drew looked on dejectedly from ringside. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Ronda Rousey Braun Strowman
Arctic
ANALYST
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
3 best things happened on Monday Night Raw, 3 September 2018
RELATED STORY
3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 21...
RELATED STORY
5 things that should have happened on Raw this week
RELATED STORY
3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 27...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
3 best things that happened on the go-home episode of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us