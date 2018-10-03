3 Shocking Ways Dean Ambrose Could Destroy The Shield Forever

Dean Ambrose could put The Shield to bed once and for all

The Shield made their WWE main roster debut back in 2012, and subsequently went on to make a huge impact not only in the world of professional wrestling, but in the sports-entertainment realm as a whole. Fast-forward to the here and now, and it wouldn't come as a surprise to most that each individual in the dominant unit has held a World Championship in the WWE during their respective runs as singles competitors.

Nevertheless, perhaps the most underrated Superstar from amongst The Hounds of Justice is none other than The Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose. Following the shocking act of betrayal committed by Seth Rollins back in 2014, when The Architect turned his back on Ambrose and Roman Reigns to join The Authority; Rollins, Ambrose and Reigns went their own separate ways until they'd briefly reunited last year.

Injury issues among other unforeseen circumstances saw them disband until they once again reunited earlier this year after Ambrose made his in-ring return coming off a long injury hiatus. Now, considering the fact that the WWE seems to have dropped more than a few hints of Ambrose potentially turning heel on his Shield brothers very soon, it'd be folly to discount the angles that could precede, transpire and originate when the Shield's loose canon finally snaps! -- Today, we are going to be looking at a select few rather shocking ways in which Dean Ambrose could destroy The Shield forever...

#3 Blatant disrespect

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seemed to have genuinely angered Dean Ambrose on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW

One of the most vital points in a professional wrestling storyline is for the ebb and flow of it to be in accordance with what the fans have been conditioned to accept as reasonable, at least in this make-believe fantasy world which we so lovingly refer to as pro-wrestling sports-entertainment. In simple terms, the most likely angle that the WWE could book Dean Ambrose in from this point moving forward is to have him show blatant disregard for his Shield brothers.

Honestly speaking, from what the WWE presented to us on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW -- what with Ambrose engaging in a couple of heated conversations with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins backstage after the former's DQ loss to Braun Strowman -- all signs point towards Ambrose openly expressing his disdain for The Shield. Do not be surprised if you see Ambrose's heel turn come as a rather casual one, instead of the usual shock, pomp and circumstance which generally surrounds a heel turn in a top storyline...

