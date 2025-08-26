3 Shocking ways Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed can end at WWE Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event this weekend. This will be the first time that The Original Tribal Chief will compete in a singles match at a premium live event since April 2024.His last singles match at a PLE was at WrestleMania XL, where he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in a 'Mania rematch. That said, this bout holds significance for Reigns and promises to be a chaotic affair. In this article, we wil look at three shocking ways Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed can end at WWE Clash in Paris.#3. The former WWE champion could assert his dominance againThe Original Tribal Chief's momentum has derailed significantly since his iconic championship reign was ended at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Cody Rhodes.Fans have been predicting that a match against Bronson Reed would indeed be a competitive fight. However, in a shocking turn of events, Reigns might bring back his ruthless side and dominate the contest, beating the Australian star clean and putting himself in contention for Seth Rollins' gold.#2. The OTC could be outnumberedThe Vision is known for always having a plan B. Clash in Paris is a busy day at the office for the heel faction as two of its members are all set to compete in high-stakes bouts.Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Title in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed would face Roman Reigns in singles contest. Things might turn south for OTC 1 after Bronson and Bron Breakker target him, leading to his loss.#1. Reigns could be brutally injuredThe former Undisputed WWE Champion competed at SummerSlam 2025, teaming up with Jey Uso to take on Reed and Bronson. Fans thought Reigns had been written off television once again after he was attacked by The Auszilla.Reigns returned despite being attacked on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW and is set to compete in France. However, the creative team may finally write him off television.The bout between Reigns and Reed may end in chaos, and the OTC could end up being brutally attacked by Bronson and Bron Breakker, which would eventually sideline him. Meanwhile, the OTC could film his part in the Street Fighter movie.