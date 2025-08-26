3 Shocking ways Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed can end at WWE Clash in Paris

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 26, 2025 10:20 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Tribal Chief (Image credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event this weekend. This will be the first time that The Original Tribal Chief will compete in a singles match at a premium live event since April 2024.

Ad

His last singles match at a PLE was at WrestleMania XL, where he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in a 'Mania rematch. That said, this bout holds significance for Reigns and promises to be a chaotic affair.

In this article, we wil look at three shocking ways Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed can end at WWE Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

#3. The former WWE champion could assert his dominance again

The Original Tribal Chief's momentum has derailed significantly since his iconic championship reign was ended at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

Fans have been predicting that a match against Bronson Reed would indeed be a competitive fight. However, in a shocking turn of events, Reigns might bring back his ruthless side and dominate the contest, beating the Australian star clean and putting himself in contention for Seth Rollins' gold.

Ad

#2. The OTC could be outnumbered

The Vision is known for always having a plan B. Clash in Paris is a busy day at the office for the heel faction as two of its members are all set to compete in high-stakes bouts.

Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Title in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed would face Roman Reigns in singles contest. Things might turn south for OTC 1 after Bronson and Bron Breakker target him, leading to his loss.

Ad

#1. Reigns could be brutally injured

The former Undisputed WWE Champion competed at SummerSlam 2025, teaming up with Jey Uso to take on Reed and Bronson. Fans thought Reigns had been written off television once again after he was attacked by The Auszilla.

Reigns returned despite being attacked on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW and is set to compete in France. However, the creative team may finally write him off television.

The bout between Reigns and Reed may end in chaos, and the OTC could end up being brutally attacked by Bronson and Bron Breakker, which would eventually sideline him. Meanwhile, the OTC could film his part in the Street Fighter movie.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications