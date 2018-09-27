3 shocking yet interesting things which happened this week on Smackdown

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 331 // 27 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aiden English had some shocking answers for his betrayal

The recently concluded Smackdown featured the continuation of some existing feuds. However, WWE also laid breadcrumbs for a few new storylines and feuds.

WWE had already announced in advance that this week will feature the contract signing for the WWE Championship between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. It was expected that things would turn explosive.

Also, fans were interested to see how Rusev Day would react to Aiden English's betrayal. All in all, it was a highly anticipated episode of Smackdown Live. And to be honest with you, WWE did deliver for the most part of the show.

The recently concluded episode was full of shock and surprises. Though it lacked a few power-packed matches, it had its fair share of thrill and amusement.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 shocking yet interesting things which happened this week on Smackdown Live.

Also Read 3 Wrong bookings of WWE this week on Raw

#3 Randy Orton attacks Tye Dillinger

Orton attacked Tye Dillinger this week on Smackdown

Well, this week featured Tye Dillinger clashing with Shinsuke Nakamura in what seemed to be a random match at first. However, The Viper Randy Orton came out of nowhere to attack Dillinger, much to the crowd's amusement. Where this potential feud goes is anybody's guess.

The Legend Killer last feuded with the Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy, and is currently one of the best heels of WWE. I mean who could forget his epic encounter with Jeff at Hell in Cell?

On the other side, Tye Dillinger was a top babyface on the NXT roster and was crazy over among fans. His in-ring work has been nothing short of phenomenal. However, as of late, he seems to be lost in the shuffle.

Thus, WWE did a great job to have him feud with Orton. Given The Viper's experience and stature, he could bring the best out of Dillinger. And, this feud may prove to be the breakthrough for Dillinger. Also, it would be interesting to see how WWE creatives plan their feud.

1 / 2 NEXT