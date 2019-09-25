3 significant things you missed this week on WWE RAW (23rd September 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 618 // 25 Sep 2019, 02:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There was a huge return that went under the radar this week

This week's episode of WWE Raw contained build-up for both Hell in a Cell and the "season premiere" of Raw next week. This means that there was a lot of information to take in, so there are many things that the WWE Universe could have missed.

The fatal five-way elimination match between AJ Styles, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Robert Roode, and Shinsuke Nakamura was to find someone to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship next Monday night on Raw. This means that there are still only two matches that are official for Hell in a Cell next weekend because WWE has switched focus ahead of one of the biggest weeks in their history.

Monday Night Raw was stacked, which could be why many members of the WWE Universe missed three important moments this week.

#3. Seth Rollins vs The Fiend no matter what

Seth Rollins will face The Fiend with or without his Championship

Seth Rollins cut a promo to open the show this week where he stated that he would be forced to defend his Universal Championship twice in the space of a week since the winner of the fatal five-way would challenge him on Monday Night Raw next week.

Many fans have questioned what this means for The Architect's match against Wyatt at Hell in a Cell, but the man himself actually explained in the promo that even if he loses the Universal Championship to Rey Mysterio next week on Raw, then the match with The Fiend will still go ahead but it won't be for the Universal Championship.

This definitely adds an interesting twist to the feud, since The Fiend focused his attention on Rollins' opponent Braun Strowman this week and could pop up and attack Rey Mysterio next week to ensure his path to the Championship is clear.

1 / 3 NEXT