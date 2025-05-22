3 Signs that 32-year-old WWE star will become Mr. Money in the Bank this year 

WWE star Solo Sikoa’s momentum has been fading in recent months, taking a hit from being the Tribal Heir during Roman Reigns’ time in the Bloodline. His downfall began when he was defeated by Reigns on the Netflix debut of WWE RAW, a moment which has been dubbed by many as the turning point in his career.

Since then, cracks within The Bloodline have been exposed, and Solo’s role has switched massively from once being the Tribal Chief. However, despite these challenges, a resurgence could now be underway.

Sikoa has secured a spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match after winning a Triple Threat qualifier on WWE SmackDown. The possibility of a breakout moment could be on the horizon, as Solo’s climb back into the spotlight could start with the MITB briefcase in his hand.

Here are a few signs that show that Sikoa might end up winning the briefcase this year.

#3. Slowly back to winning ways in WWE

Sustaining his momentum seems to have been difficult for Solo Sikoa lately but a slow return to winning ways is possible. His recent victory in the Money in the Bank qualifying match could turn out to be a major factor at this point in his career, with the possibility of a massive resurgence in his position as a top name in the company.

Long-term plans for Solo’s rise could already be in motion and it could begin with a massive Money in the Bank ladder match victory, punching his ticket straight to the WWE title picture.

If Solo continues to keep winning, he might end up being among some of the biggest stars in the industry, and dominate the blue brand along with his Bloodline.

#2. Solo Sikoa vowed to bring world title to the Bloodline

After Roman Reigns’ loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa vowed to bring the world title back to The Bloodline. While he did battle The American Nightmare a couple of times, he wasn’t able to make his mark and deliver on his promise in the end.

Considering him as the leader of the faction, Sikoa needs a big win to make his way back to the top and not end up as a potential sidekick to the WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu. While Sikoa winning the qualifying match was big, the main task is ahead of him now.

The star has to use anything he can to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase. This could be the only way he gets to the world title scene for now.

#1. He’s got Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo in his corner

The path to WWE Money in the Bank glory could be made smoother by the presence of Jacob Fatu, and now JC Mateo, in Solo Sikoa’s corner. The debut of Mateo has been seen as a response to the chaos within The Bloodline, and with this trio being built around power and unpredictability, interference would undoubtedly be a feature at the premium live event.

Jacob Fatu’s dominance has already been on display, as he dominates the WWE United States Championship picture, while Mateo’s intentions have yet to be fully revealed, making their involvement all the more dangerous. With Fatu and Mateo close by his side, Solo does have a significant edge in the ladder match.

With massive support on his side, the other stars possibly may not stand a chance to pick up the victory at the Money in the Bank PLE as much as Solo does.

Fans will have to wait and see what the Stahmford-based company has in store for the star.

