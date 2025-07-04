3 Signs that 32-year-old WWE star will win the Battle Royal at Evolution 2

WWE Evolution will make its second coming on July 13, 2025. Triple H and his team are setting up the final match card for the all-women’s premium live event to be held in Atlanta, Georgia. Recently, General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce also added a Battle Royal to the list of bouts of the PLE.

While the women’s division is stacked with several stars, here are three reasons why Stephanie Vaquer may end up winning the match and getting a world title shot at Clash in Paris.

#3. WWE Universe is high on Stephanie Vaquer right now

WWE has welcomed several new stars into the company in the last year, and many established stars have made returns after long hiatuses. Despite this, Stephanie Vaquer seems to have carved out a special spot with the fans and is astonishingly over right now. This can be seen with the pop she receives for every match, as well as her signature non-finisher move, The Devil’s Kiss.

La Primera goes viral with her promos, and her momentum from Japan and the independent circuit has flawlessly carried over to WWE. She is competing with the top stars and got into the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match as soon as she entered the main roster. Owing to this support from fans, she could see herself getting a big title match soon, and the Battle Royal at Evolution seems to be the perfect opportunity for this.

#2. Stephanie Vaquer is also receiving a big push from WWE

While the fans definitely love Stephanie Vaquer, the Stamford-based promotion also seems to be on board with her. While other popular superstars like LA Knight and Jey Uso have gotten big pushes lately after years of struggle, The Dark Angel is getting instant support from the company.

Stephanie Vaquer was given the option to join any brand of her choice. However, La Primera chose to work with NXT in order to make her in-ring style WWE-esque and to work on her mic skills in English. Not long after her arrival in the developmental territory, the 32-year-old became the first woman ever to hold both the NXT Women’s and the NXT Women’s North American Championships.

Needless to say, WWE recognizes that The Dark Angel doesn’t need to pass any trials. She has been in the pro wrestling business since 2009 and is ready to wield a World Championship. Thus, her big push could see her winning the Battle Royal and making it to Clash in Paris.

#1. Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY have unfinished business

IYO SKY is currently cruising on a big Women’s World Championship run. She defeated the two-time holder of the title, Rhea Ripley, in March 2025 to win the belt and retained it in a Triple Threat against Mami and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. Following the Show of Shows, Stephanie Vaquer, who still held the NXT Women’s Championship at the time, challenged SKY to a match.

The two stars put up a great fight, and neither would back down. However, the match couldn’t see a proper end as Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade ambushed both competitors. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe never saw a follow-up match after this mishap.

Thus, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY still have unfinished business. It remains to be seen if the Damage CTRL star will be able to retain her title against Ripley at Evolution. However, Vaquer could win the Battle Royal and be ready to face whoever exits State Farm Arena with the Women’s World Championship. It will be interesting to see if La Primera actually becomes the last woman standing in the ring.

