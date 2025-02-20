3 Signs Aleister Black will be revealed as the newest member of the Judgment Day in WWE

WWE RAW's Judgment Day has been going through a mini-crisis of late. The excitement among fans for the faction's work has been dropping slowly, and some new members might be needed to turn things around and bring the faction to relevance back again.

One the past couple of weeks, after JD McDonagh was sidelined with an injury, Dominik Mysterio has been trying to bring a new member to the faction. However, the self-proclaimed leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, has been trying to avoid it.

With rampant speculation of former WWE Superstar Aleister Black returning to the company very soon, the fans have been anticipating Black could join The Judgment Day, which could end up being a massive turnaround for the faction. There are a few signs that make it clear that Black would be the perfect addition to the faction.

Let's check out the potential signs that Black would be revealed as the newest member of the faction:

#3. Judgment Day needs a new leader as Finn Balor is phasing out

While Finn Balor is the current leader of The Judgment Day, he is seemingly phasing out after his recent string of losses on the red brand and probably needs a short break to clear his mind and return as a singles competitor.

While Balor takes a break, the faction would need a new leader. While Dominik Mysterio could be the acting leader of The Judgment Day, it won't replace the need for a new member, seeing as they're already a man down.

Aleister Black returning to WWE to join the faction as the new leader could get him some heel heat right away. Further, following Balor's return, a potential feud with Black could end up being a massive way for the former Universal Champion to get back to his winning ways.

#2. Dominik Mysterio and Aleister Black have history in WWE

Back in 2020, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy had an intense rivalry with Rey Mysterio, just when the latter son Dominik Mysterio made his wrestling debut. Rollins and Mysterio had the infamous eye-for-an-eye match at Extreme Rules 2020 and then tried to take out Dominik's eye as well in the later weeks.

However, Aleister Black got involved in that feud and saved the day for the young star, which turned out to be one of his final appearances in WWE. Following his return, Mysterio could return the favor to Black by adding him to The Judgment Day, which could turn out to be a massive story by itself.

#1. The Dark Arts references in The Judgment Day clubhouse

The Judgment Day clubhouse is featured quite often on WWE RAW, with the members of the faction meeting there to discuss their matches and feuds. This week's RAW featured a meeting between the members before Dominik Mysterio brought up the point of adding a new member.

However, Finn Balor turned it down once again. Interestingly, there was a skull hanging in the clubhouse, which could be a massive reference in itself.

The Aleister Black character was all about dark arts and mind games previously and this could be a massive tease of him joining the faction once he returns to the company. A few more teases in the next couple of weeks could make things more clear.

Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for Black once he returns to the company.

