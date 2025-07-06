3 Signs Alexa Bliss will turn on Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution 2

WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair teamed up on the latest episode of SmackDown and secured a spot at 2025 Evolution. The duo will now enter the Fatal Four-Way match to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Before this, Little Miss Bliss had been trailing The Queen for weeks in hopes of forming an alliance. However, the following three signs suggest that Bliss will ultimately turn on Flair at the all-women’s premium live event.

#3. Charlotte Flair had destroyed a personal memory of Alexa Bliss

Back in 2021, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were in a feud over the RAW Women’s Championship. The Queen, who was the champion at the time, demanded that Little Miss Bliss show her real champion-material self and stop hiding behind her dolls. The two faced each other at Extreme Rules that year, with Flair winning the match and retaining her title.

However, The Queen didn’t stop there. She picked up Alexa Bliss’ doll, Lilly, and ripped it to shreds, scattering the cotton filling of the doll. This was a grave insult and injury for Lexi, who cried in the ring and mourned the loss of her beloved possession. This later unleashed a darker and more unhinged persona of the former Women’s Money in the Bank winner in the later episodes.

Alexa Bliss now has a new doll with her, but it's just a part of her gimmick, rather than taking center stage. However, she still hasn’t forgotten how Charlotte Flair destroyed Lilly almost four years ago. Now that Flair has placed her trust in Lexi, the latter could turn on her at the 2025 Evolution and get her revenge.

#2. WWE is trying to turn Charlotte Flair babyface

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown saw Vince Russo suggesting that the tag team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair might be WWE’s attempt to turn the latter into a babyface.

Interestingly, in a recent WrestleZone interview, The Queen herself stated that she misses being a babyface and has felt this way since her win at Royal Rumble this year.

“But I do hope later down the road that I can transition back into that because I really do enjoy seeing the kids. And that’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the fan interaction, and if it wasn’t for you guys, we’d be out of business." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Thus, a feud between The Queen and Lexi, where the latter turns on her, would help establish the new dynamic and character roles of the wrestlers. It would also bring out the best of Little Miss Bliss, who excels while portraying a negative role.

#1. Charlotte Flair trusted Alexa Bliss way too soon

Alexa Bliss approached Charlotte Flair with a friendship offer shortly after the 2025 Backlash. She stated that the former 14-time WWE Women’s Champion was the only one who had treated her kindly during her NXT days, and she wanted to reconnect. After The Queen declined, Little Miss Bliss began suggesting forming a bond in subtle, backhanded, and passive-aggressive ways across various promos.

When all else failed, she even appeared to defend Charlotte Flair from Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. All of this paid off, as the two of them combined their forces to secure a Women’s Tag Team match at Evolution 2. Flair even hugged Lexi after the win and was genuinely delighted by this new partnership. The Royal Rumble winner even posted a photo of the hug on her X account.

However, it seems that The Queen let her guard down too soon. While Bliss claims she wants to be friends because of how she felt during her NXT days, the five-time Women’s World Champion has been on the main roster since July 2016. This makes the Lilly Doll incident relatively fresh, which happened in September 2021. Therefore, Alexa Bliss can easily exploit this trust and take Flair out in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for both superstars.

