3 signs Bianca Belair is secretly working with Naomi against Jade Cargill

This week on SmackDown, Bianca Belair and Naomi were engaged in an emotional segment, which ended with The Glow accepting her guilt for attacking Jade Cargill. The former Women's Champion claimed she had done all this for herself and The EST.

Meanwhile, Belair left the ring emotionally, resulting in Jade Cargill making her arrival and destroying the real-life Bloodline member. While Naomi confessed that she was the real attacker, some signs indicate that Bianca is secretly working with her former tag team partner against Cargill.

In this article, we will be looking at all those possible hints.

#3. Belair did not attack Naomi on SmackDown

One of the major considerations from their segment on SmackDown was that neither of the stars engaged in any physical altercation, despite Bianca Belair being keen to take revenge against Jade's mystery attacker. This somewhat shows that Belair could be merely portraying herself as being on the side of Cargill.

Instead, Belair could be in cahoots with Naomi against Jade, but she didn't disclose the same due to her WrestleMania match against IYO SKY. In case The EST gets exposed, her 'Mania plans could be derailed, as Jade would make sure her former tag team partner doesn't walk out of Allegiant Stadium as the Women's World Champion.

#2. Naomi asserted that she attacked Jade Cargill due to Bianca and herself

After The Glow confessed to being the mystery attacker, she confirmed that the reasons for her actions were Bianca and her own growth as a star. This shows that the real-life Bloodline member also takes Belair into consideration.

So, post-WrestleMania, WWE could disclose that Bianca Belair had been working with Naomi all along, and both of them had planned the attack to take Jade so they could have all the spotlight to themselves instead of the former AEW star.

#1. Bianca Belair's actions on RAW were slightly heelish

This week on RAW, Bianca Belair cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Title match against IYO SKY. The EST's actions are not something a babyface usually does. These slightly heelish actions of Belair hint that her upcoming heel turn could soon unfold in WWE. It is similar to John Cena, who first won the Men's Elimination Chamber match by taking advantage of Seth Rollins' actions.

After the victory, The Franchise Player turned heel. So it's possible that after potentially winning the title at 'Mania, Bianca Belair will show her true colors and secret association with Naomi against Jade Cargill.

