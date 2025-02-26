3 signs that Bianca Belair is winning the Women’s WWE Elimination Chamer Match

Bianca Belair suffered a big loss during the latest episode of RAW and she is no longer the WWE Women's Tag Team champion. The EST's loss comes as a shock to many fans but the Women's Elimination Chamber Match is yet to come.

Belair is set to contest in the women's Chamber match this year, with the winner going against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

In this article, we will discuss three signs that The EST is winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this year.

#3. Rumors already hinting at her victory

As we edge closer to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, several reports have already indicated that Bianca Belair could emerge as the winner of this year's Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. These reports strongly suggest that Belair is the likely victor.

This implies that the company has plans to push The EST of WWE despite her recent title loss, and her momentum may be revived with a victory at Elimination Chamber. The loss of the tag title may have been a measure to ensure her Road to WrestleMania was clear for the singles gold.

#2. Naomi is a prime suspect as Jade Cargill's mystery attacker

Another sign pointing to Bianca Belair winning the Elimination Chamber match is linked to Naomi’s potential upcoming storyline with Jade Cargill. Since the mystery attack on The Storm, The Glow has been one of the top suspects in the storyline.

If this theory proves true and Naomi is revealed as the mystery attacker, it would mark the end of her partnership with Belair, sending the two on their separate paths. On The Road to WrestleMania, fans could then witness a feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

To keep The EST of WWE in the top-tier scene, WWE might plan for her to win the Chamber match and secure a spot in the Women’s World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley was hinted few months back already

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion, and her feud with Bianca Belair was hinted at months ago. This buildup began during a backstage segment when Rhea and Belair had a confrontation leading up to the Women’s WarGames match.

This suggests that WWE has been planning this feud for the long term, further indicating that The EST could win the Elimination Chamber match. Bianca and Rhea have never met head-to-head in the main roster for the title. Fans may remember their outstanding clash from their time at NXT and wish to see it repeated, or even surpassed, on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Additionally, earlier speculations hinted that a match between these two stars has already been discussed internally for WrestleMania, making Bianca's victory at the upcoming PLE even more likely.

All these signs point to the former Women's Tag Team Champion as one of the strongest candidates to emerge victorious in this year's heavily-stacked Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

