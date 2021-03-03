3 Signs that Bobby Lashley will have a lengthy reign with the WWE Championship and 3 he won't

Bobby Lashley finally won the WWE Championship 16 years after he started his journey in the professional wrestling industry. While he was pushed as a nearly-guaranteed future World Champion in his first run, things didn't work out as Lashley had hoped.

By 2008, he was out of WWE, and it would take him a full decade to return to the company. Even in 2018, it seemed uncertain that The All-Mighty would become a World Champion.

Bobby Lashley was in the Universal title picture in his debut year, but his run from late September 2019 until WrestleMania 36 was a period that fans would like to forget. That was because of his storyline with Lana and Rusev, and many felt that he had taken a big step down.

Thanks to the Lana angle ending, as well as his alliance with MVP, 2020 saw Bobby Lashley have a career resurgence - culminating in his WWE title win on the 1st March edition of RAW.

The big question in the minds of WWE fans is whether Lashley is penciled in to have a long reign with the World title or not. Anything is possible, and here are three signs that Bobby Lashley will have a lengthy WWE title reign, and three he won't:

#3. He will have a lengthy reign: Bobby Lashley is a veteran who has earned his title reign

Bobby Lashley finishing The Miz

With over a decade-and-a-half in wrestling experience, Bobby Lashley is a certified veteran. While most of his career was spent outside of WWE, he improved significantly and had good tenures with promotions like Impact Wrestling.

In IMPACT Wrestling itself, he is a four-time World Champion. Given the state of the WWE roster, Bobby Lashley, even at 44 years old, is in great physical shape and one of the veterans of the locker room.

Given how this generation of wrestlers has better health and longevity overall, his age is likely a factor that helps him more. WWE needs more veterans to have solid title reigns, and Lashley is one of the best options on the roster.