3 Signs Brock Lesnar will return to WWE at Clash in Paris

By Love Verma
Published Aug 27, 2025 02:14 GMT
Brock Lesnar may return at Clash in Paris 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Brock Lesnar may return at Clash in Paris 2025 [Image credits: WWE.com]

We are just days away from WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and fans are already excited for this international show. The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed several major matches for the premium live event.

Ad

Adding to the fans' expectations, there have been indications of Brock Lesnar returning to the company at this premium live event lately.

In this article, we will be looking at three signs that Brock Lesnar will return at Clash in Paris 2025.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

#3. John Cena vs. Logan Paul might headline the show

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One of the biggest signs of Brock Lesnar's return is the potential for a John Cena vs. Logan Paul match to headline the PLE. Among other big matches, the show will witness Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Title, and Roman Reigns is set to lock horns against Bronson Reed in his first singles PLE match since WrestleMania 40.

Despite this, if Cena main events the show against The Maverick, the company could have bigger plans for the end of the show. This might see Brock Lesnar show up to destroy The Franchise Player again, in a repeat from SummerSlam. For those who might not know, WWE is promoting the John Cena vs. Logan Paul match as the main cover image for the PLE.

Ad

This heightens the chances of them headlining the show. Cena vs. Lesnar is expected to unfold at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and the stage could be set at Clash in Paris after The Beast's comeback at SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Nick Aldis' SmackDown backstage segment

Ad

On last week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis seemingly hinted at the arrival of The Beast. This happened when The National Treasure was about to inform John Cena about something he heard from Lesnar before Logan Paul got lucky with an unexpected KO punch and put The Cenation Leader down.

This hint from the SmackDown General Manager is a big sign that Lesnar's return is expected to happen soon, with the Clash in Paris being the ideal location for it.

Ad

#1. WWE's love for shocking aura moments

Ad

Whenever Brock Lesnar arrives in the venue, it automatically becomes an aura-farming moment. Fans have seen that WWE never pulls itself back from creating shocking moments, which heighten the chances of Brock Lesnar's arrival at WWE Clash in Paris.

Triple H could plan The Beast's return to generate a significant buzz for the show. Further, his arrival will create a shocking moment at the international PLE, which will surely be loved by the live crowd.

While there are signs that hint that Lesnar will make his presence felt at Clash in Paris 2025, fans have to wait and see if it indeed turns out that way.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications