3 Signs Brock Lesnar will return to WWE at Clash in Paris

We are just days away from WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and fans are already excited for this international show. The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed several major matches for the premium live event.Adding to the fans' expectations, there have been indications of Brock Lesnar returning to the company at this premium live event lately.In this article, we will be looking at three signs that Brock Lesnar will return at Clash in Paris 2025.#3. John Cena vs. Logan Paul might headline the showOne of the biggest signs of Brock Lesnar's return is the potential for a John Cena vs. Logan Paul match to headline the PLE. Among other big matches, the show will witness Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Title, and Roman Reigns is set to lock horns against Bronson Reed in his first singles PLE match since WrestleMania 40.Despite this, if Cena main events the show against The Maverick, the company could have bigger plans for the end of the show. This might see Brock Lesnar show up to destroy The Franchise Player again, in a repeat from SummerSlam. For those who might not know, WWE is promoting the John Cena vs. Logan Paul match as the main cover image for the PLE.This heightens the chances of them headlining the show. Cena vs. Lesnar is expected to unfold at WWE Wrestlepalooza, and the stage could be set at Clash in Paris after The Beast's comeback at SummerSlam 2025.#2. Nick Aldis' SmackDown backstage segmentRoman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_eraLINKNick Aldis mentions Brock. Then Logan knocks out Cena as the show ends #SmackDownOn last week's SmackDown, Nick Aldis seemingly hinted at the arrival of The Beast. This happened when The National Treasure was about to inform John Cena about something he heard from Lesnar before Logan Paul got lucky with an unexpected KO punch and put The Cenation Leader down.This hint from the SmackDown General Manager is a big sign that Lesnar's return is expected to happen soon, with the Clash in Paris being the ideal location for it.#1. WWE's love for shocking aura momentstribal chief ☝🏻🩸 @luireignsLINKBrock Lesnar's theme song making everyone scared 💀Whenever Brock Lesnar arrives in the venue, it automatically becomes an aura-farming moment. Fans have seen that WWE never pulls itself back from creating shocking moments, which heighten the chances of Brock Lesnar's arrival at WWE Clash in Paris.Triple H could plan The Beast's return to generate a significant buzz for the show. Further, his arrival will create a shocking moment at the international PLE, which will surely be loved by the live crowd.While there are signs that hint that Lesnar will make his presence felt at Clash in Paris 2025, fans have to wait and see if it indeed turns out that way.