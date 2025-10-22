3 signs CM Punk will win WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SNME

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw a major turn of events, which shook the entire timeline of the red brand. General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Seth Rollins was injured and taking time off for surgery, and he was stripped of his World Heavyweight Championship.That said, Pearce announced that a new titleholder will be crowned at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, and CM Punk earned his spot last week. Hence, he will be in the title contest. The RAW GM also announced that they will conduct a Battle Royal in the main event to determine Punk's opponent for the vacant title.Jey Uso won the bout, and it is now official that the Main Event Jey and The Best in the World will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1st.In this listicle, we will examine three signs why CM Punk will win the title next month.#3. The Best in the World has a story behind himBoth CM Punk and Jey Uso are currently among the top babyface superstars on the roster and are extremely over with the fans, and have been after the title for a long time.However, Punk has a story behind him. He lost the championship at the hands of Seth Rollins, within a few minutes after winning it at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Second City Saint, winning the championship once again, would be a poetic end to his elongated saga, and he could even continue his feud against The Vision.#2. Other plans for Jey UsoFor weeks, the Stamford-based promotion has been building a storyline involving the OG Bloodline, with tensions brewing between The Usos. The twins have been on different pages for some time, with Jey Uso wanting to focus on his singles run.On the other hand, Jimmy Uso wants to stay true to their tag team roots, which has been causing conflicts between them. The latest edition of WWE RAW saw the issues rise. Jimmy looked angry after Jey eliminated his own brother to win the Battle Royal. Hence, this may lead to another Bloodline saga, and Jey doesn't need a title for the storyline to proceed. Thus, CM Punk could emerge as the winner at SNME.#1. Multiple big matches teased for CM PunkComparing Jey Uso and CM Punk both as champions, The Best in the World looks more legitimate, given he may have multiple big matches if he captures the WWE World Heavyweight Title.The Second City Saint could have his much-awaited rivalry with Roman Reigns. A dream contest against Stone Cold Steve Austin, or a bout against Brock Lesnar or Gunther, could also be a massive box office draw. Additionally, Punk as a champion could also face LA Knight and Bron Breakker, which has been teased by WWE recently. Meanwhile, Jey has already wrestled both Bron and Knight in singles matches. Therefore, the former AEW star becoming the new titleholder would be the best-case scenario.