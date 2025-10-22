  • home icon
3 signs CM Punk will win WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SNME

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 22, 2025 08:38 GMT
CM Punk is former WWE Champion!
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion! [Image credit: WWE.com ]

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw a major turn of events, which shook the entire timeline of the red brand. General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Seth Rollins was injured and taking time off for surgery, and he was stripped of his World Heavyweight Championship.

That said, Pearce announced that a new titleholder will be crowned at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, and CM Punk earned his spot last week. Hence, he will be in the title contest. The RAW GM also announced that they will conduct a Battle Royal in the main event to determine Punk's opponent for the vacant title.

Jey Uso won the bout, and it is now official that the Main Event Jey and The Best in the World will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1st.

In this listicle, we will examine three signs why CM Punk will win the title next month.

#3. The Best in the World has a story behind him

Both CM Punk and Jey Uso are currently among the top babyface superstars on the roster and are extremely over with the fans, and have been after the title for a long time.

However, Punk has a story behind him. He lost the championship at the hands of Seth Rollins, within a few minutes after winning it at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Second City Saint, winning the championship once again, would be a poetic end to his elongated saga, and he could even continue his feud against The Vision.

#2. Other plans for Jey Uso

For weeks, the Stamford-based promotion has been building a storyline involving the OG Bloodline, with tensions brewing between The Usos. The twins have been on different pages for some time, with Jey Uso wanting to focus on his singles run.

On the other hand, Jimmy Uso wants to stay true to their tag team roots, which has been causing conflicts between them. The latest edition of WWE RAW saw the issues rise. Jimmy looked angry after Jey eliminated his own brother to win the Battle Royal. Hence, this may lead to another Bloodline saga, and Jey doesn't need a title for the storyline to proceed. Thus, CM Punk could emerge as the winner at SNME.

#1. Multiple big matches teased for CM Punk

Comparing Jey Uso and CM Punk both as champions, The Best in the World looks more legitimate, given he may have multiple big matches if he captures the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

The Second City Saint could have his much-awaited rivalry with Roman Reigns. A dream contest against Stone Cold Steve Austin, or a bout against Brock Lesnar or Gunther, could also be a massive box office draw. Additionally, Punk as a champion could also face LA Knight and Bron Breakker, which has been teased by WWE recently. Meanwhile, Jey has already wrestled both Bron and Knight in singles matches. Therefore, the former AEW star becoming the new titleholder would be the best-case scenario.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
