3 Signs Cody Rhodes is taking time off from WWE after WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes' heroic Undisputed WWE Championship reign has come to an end at 378 days. Meanwhile, John Cena has etched his name in the legacy books, becoming a history-making 17-time world champion, beating the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.

Cody Rhodes was visibly devastated following his title loss against the Leader of the Cenation, as he was seen walking out of the building holding his wife Brandi Rhodes’ hand. Rhodes also denied giving an interview to backstage correspondent Cathey Kelly following his loss.

Experts and pundits suggest that Cody Rhodes might take some time off from WWE after being beaten by John Cena and losing the title.

In this listicle, we look at three signs that subtly confirm that Cody Rhodes might go on a hiatus following Mania:

#3. Cody Rhodes is not advertised heavily for any upcoming WWE show

The American Nightmare has been the WWE’s quarterback for a long time and carried the company on his back as the fighting champion. The Stamford-based promotion usually promotes Cody Rhodes heavily for upcoming shows.

However, the American Nightmare is not being promoted for the upcoming shows as he used to, which could be a major indicator that he might take a break from WWE.

#2. Cody Rhodes hasn’t broken silence

Following his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, as of the time of writing this article, the American Nightmare hasn’t broken his silence on his loss against John Cena and has chosen to remain silent.

The 39-year-old superstar was seen leaving Allegiant Stadium visibly broken alongside his wife, which suggests he may not be in the mood to exact revenge on the Leader of Cenation anytime soon, and he might go on hiatus for weeks. A potential break could allow Rhodes to rest after a lengthy title reign.

#1. John Cena vs Randy Orton is in the works

There have been rumours circling all around the Internet about a potential rivalry between old foes Randy Orton and John Cena at the following PLE, Backlash 2025. The Apex Predator is bound to have an important role at the event as it will be emanating live from his hometown.

Additionally, he is the featured cover superstar. Rhodes’ walking away following the loss to Cena could enrage Orton’s anger to get revenge for his friend. Hence, the Legend Killer could confront the Leader of the Cenation, and the two could give fans a perfect nostalgic moment by locking horns one more time at the upcoming PLE.

